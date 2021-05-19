TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, Pluralsight Inc, Slack Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: MPC, FCNCA, KSU, PSFE, ACM, IFF, INTC, JWSM.U, KAHC.U, TBA, SPFR, ASZ.U, DGNS, LGACU, CMIIU, AIRC, DISAU, FMAC, GMIIU, AUS.U, DGNU, LGV.U, GSEVU, CPUH.U, CVII.U, SVFAU, SPGS.U, LMACU, MRAC, HUGS.U, GMBTU, CCVI.U, SVFA, FMAC.U,
- Added Positions: AMZN,
- Sold Out: USFD, PS, WORK, ON, RBAC.U, CMLFU,
For the details of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toms+capital+investment+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,450,000 shares, 41.14% of the total portfolio.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 804,820 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,100 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.79%
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 1,175,000 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 72,900 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,175,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $568.46 and $861.52, with an estimated average price of $724.27. The stock is now traded at around $847.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 205,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.027400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 681,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.79%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.Sold Out: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC.U)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)
TOMS Capital Investment Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $17.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP. Also check out:
1. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOMS Capital Investment Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment