Merit Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade

- New Purchases: BLOK, EFG, WM, WMB, SCHD, TFC, PTLC, JKD, BKNG, XLV, VIOO, RSP, BSV, TSM, LEN, DE, CERN, BDX, FOF, DAL, ARKG, ARKW, BND, BNDX, ETN, MMM, FPL, ET, GE,
- Added Positions: DVYE, VUG, VDC, ARKK, IVV, IVW, SLY, DEM, IJR, SPYG, VTV, QUAL, IWM, AMZN, QQQ, EIM, VWO, IEMG, VTI, IEFA, JPM, DGRO, MUB, BMY, INTC, IBUY, VOO, T, GS, JNJ, EFA, IWB, SPSM, XLP, BAC, BA, XOM, LUV, EXG, AGG, PCEF, XBI, GD, HD, HON, PSA, DIS, ETY, DGRW, IWF, VIGI, VXF, ABT, SBUX, UNP, VZ, PM, EEMV, MO, AMGN, CVS, CVX, CHD, CMCSA, DUK, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, MSFT, NOC, PFE, QCOM, TXN, RTX, VLO, WMT, GOF, DG, ABBV, EEM, HDV, SUSA, VNQ, ASML, BNS, CCL, CL, COST, F, GOOGL, HRL, KMB, NSC, RY, SO, TRV, CMG, SRNE, BABA, NVTA, NIO, BYND, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, FLRN, FINX, ICLN, QCLN, USFR, LHX, EMQQ, CSM, TSLA, ADBE, PYPL, PEP, IJH, ACWV, MA, SDY, PDI, PULS, PDM, V, SPY, TMO, NVDA, MAR, LMT, CLX, VGT, CDW, VBR, VEA, VIG, VOE, VV, IJT, PCI, UNH, PG, MRK, IRM, IBM, CSCO, BP, ADP, AXP,
- Sold Out: LGLV, XLK, AMD, EXAS, VRSK, FSKR, VGSH, MFA,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,049,384 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 648,859 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 848,401 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
- iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 2,578,299 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.43%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 453,592 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.31%
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 54,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.253700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 2,578,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.93%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1500.70%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1098.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 211.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.
