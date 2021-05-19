Logo
Merit Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Merit Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merit Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Merit Financial Group, LLC owns 223 stocks with a total value of $941 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merit Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merit+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merit Financial Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,049,384 shares, 28.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  2. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 648,859 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
  3. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 848,401 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  4. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) - 2,578,299 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.43%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 453,592 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.31%
New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 54,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.253700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Merit Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 110.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.97, with an estimated average price of $38.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 2,578,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.93%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $409.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1500.70%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1098.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 211.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 94,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Merit Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Merit Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $16.32 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $18.14.



