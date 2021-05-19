Logo
NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Las Vegas Sands Corp, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company NorthCoast Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Facebook Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Polaris Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Las Vegas Sands Corp, CVS Health Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owns 391 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northcoast+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 368,426 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 786,876 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 795,676 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 316,281 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 184,839 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 440,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 133,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 250,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.85 and $203.51, with an estimated average price of $156.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 102,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 703.59%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 113,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 338.96%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 122,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc by 6148.56%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 386,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 272,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 135.32%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 181,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 2552.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.586400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,467,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Sold Out: Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.46.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.



