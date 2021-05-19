Logo
Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys Workday Inc, L Brands Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Avalara Inc, RingCentral Inc, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, L Brands Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, American Express Co, sells Avalara Inc, RingCentral Inc, DocuSign Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,249 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,729 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,804 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 87,956 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,317 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $223.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 85,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 41,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $322.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: L Brands Inc (LB)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 121.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 91,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 310.70%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 456.26%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JACKSON SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider