Jackson Square Capital, Llc Buys Workday Inc, L Brands Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Avalara Inc, RingCentral Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: WDAY, AXP, HBAN, CNQ, ANET, CSCO, PENN, HUBS, SBNY, XOM, USB, ALTR, MOS, CVX, RF, PNFP, TPR, HPE, MS, MPC, BHC, MCHP, WIX, MMM, PDCE, CFG, GDDY, KHC, SPG, SNPS, CYBR, CTVA,

LB, DIS, TMUS, IFF, JPM, FRC, LLY, BURL, GOOGL, ULTA, SIVB, TGT, DOW, BRK.B, CAT, DHR, LYB, ABBV, VFC, BAC, NKE, CF, KLAC, MET, MU, MGP, TFC, CIEN, CVGW, BHP, MTCH, EMR, LIN, JNJ, IWM, HON, FDX, BERY, IAC, BAM, XLV, PCAR, QQQ, CVS, RTX, MDT, ADI, DVY, NTR, Reduced Positions: AVLR, RNG, DOCU, NICE, VRNS, MRK, CDNS, PYPL, NVDA, NET, FIVN, CCK, CCI, AMZN, MSFT, ZM, AAPL, OKTA, DG, LRCX, AVGO, QCOM, FIS, DD, LULU, FB, ENPH, V, PEP, ADBE, QRVO, PG, DVAX, CLDR, TMO, BMY, HD, TENB, IHI, MDB, CRM, PPG, CHTR, DXCM, VZ, AVTR, KO, SPY, CRWD, EMN, TT, XLK, CMCSA, GLW, ICE, MA, PODD, ACN, WMT, CTLT, HYG, GOOG, STT, SYY, ETN, TROX,

Investment company Jackson Square Capital, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Workday Inc, L Brands Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, American Express Co, sells Avalara Inc, RingCentral Inc, DocuSign Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Square Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Square Capital, Llc owns 165 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,249 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,729 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,804 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 87,956 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,317 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $223.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 14,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 85,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 41,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $322.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 121.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 91,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 310.70%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $168.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 95.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 456.26%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 15,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 63.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Jackson Square Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78.