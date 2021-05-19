Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MB

New Purchases: EFV, XSOE, IUSB, MTUM, SCHA, IYE, FALN, XLE, SPSB, IGLB, WPRT, BRK.A, KMB, PDI, TFI, PCI, IBM, INTC, FE, VIG, WMT, CAT, MMP, SNV, LOW, PFE, ENB, MRK, C, PGX, F, DVAX, CHW, OGI, SNES,

EFV, XSOE, IUSB, MTUM, SCHA, IYE, FALN, XLE, SPSB, IGLB, WPRT, BRK.A, KMB, PDI, TFI, PCI, IBM, INTC, FE, VIG, WMT, CAT, MMP, SNV, LOW, PFE, ENB, MRK, C, PGX, F, DVAX, CHW, OGI, SNES, Added Positions: GOVT, AMZN, AGG, IJR, SPLG, USHY, MUB, NLY, BAC, FTEC, GOOGL, JNJ, DUK, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, VZ, ATRS, MA, IVR, STWD, GEO, D, BABA, IAU, IEF, ABBV, FB, SCHZ, GE, FBT, HD,

GOVT, AMZN, AGG, IJR, SPLG, USHY, MUB, NLY, BAC, FTEC, GOOGL, JNJ, DUK, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, VZ, ATRS, MA, IVR, STWD, GEO, D, BABA, IAU, IEF, ABBV, FB, SCHZ, GE, FBT, HD, Reduced Positions: IVV, LQD, ESGU, MBB, SHYG, ESGE, IHI, EFG, USMV, USIG, PZZA, VLUE, SCHB, IGSB, SPY, IXN, AGNC, SPTM, IWB, SSB, MUNI, SNDL, FCCO, SCHF, SPDW, BRK.B, CSCO, PEP, DIS, AGGY, GMLP, GTN,

IVV, LQD, ESGU, MBB, SHYG, ESGE, IHI, EFG, USMV, USIG, PZZA, VLUE, SCHB, IGSB, SPY, IXN, AGNC, SPTM, IWB, SSB, MUNI, SNDL, FCCO, SCHF, SPDW, BRK.B, CSCO, PEP, DIS, AGGY, GMLP, GTN, Sold Out: IEFA, SPIB, RODM, SIZE, TLT, QQQ, DSI, QUAL, SJNK,

Investment company Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MBS ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firethorn+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 106,759 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,871 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 181,939 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.91% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 90,122 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 89,225 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 90,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 26,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.689800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.543100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.