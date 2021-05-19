Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MB

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MB

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MBS ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firethorn+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 106,759 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,871 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 181,939 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.91%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 90,122 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 89,225 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 90,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 26,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.689800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.543100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider