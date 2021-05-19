Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MB

- New Purchases: EFV, XSOE, IUSB, MTUM, SCHA, IYE, FALN, XLE, SPSB, IGLB, WPRT, BRK.A, KMB, PDI, TFI, PCI, IBM, INTC, FE, VIG, WMT, CAT, MMP, SNV, LOW, PFE, ENB, MRK, C, PGX, F, DVAX, CHW, OGI, SNES,
- Added Positions: GOVT, AMZN, AGG, IJR, SPLG, USHY, MUB, NLY, BAC, FTEC, GOOGL, JNJ, DUK, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, VZ, ATRS, MA, IVR, STWD, GEO, D, BABA, IAU, IEF, ABBV, FB, SCHZ, GE, FBT, HD,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, LQD, ESGU, MBB, SHYG, ESGE, IHI, EFG, USMV, USIG, PZZA, VLUE, SCHB, IGSB, SPY, IXN, AGNC, SPTM, IWB, SSB, MUNI, SNDL, FCCO, SCHF, SPDW, BRK.B, CSCO, PEP, DIS, AGGY, GMLP, GTN,
- Sold Out: IEFA, SPIB, RODM, SIZE, TLT, QQQ, DSI, QUAL, SJNK,
For the details of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/firethorn+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 106,759 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,871 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.86%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 181,939 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.91%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 90,122 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 89,225 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 90,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 26,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.689800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.543100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 9,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 75.50%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 196.36%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Firethorn Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment