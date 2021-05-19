Deprince Race & Zollo Inc Buys Flowserve Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Ryder System Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

New Purchases: FLS, NEE, PTEN, WM, FUL, REYN, WH, ADT, KBH, SNDR, INGR, CBRL, KNL, MOV, MDU, WBS, SCHL, DEA, CSTR, MSEX, TV, ULH, CBD, EC, NATH, YORW, RVSB, CF, NLOK, WTI, EPM,

Winter Park, FL, based Investment company Deprince Race & Zollo Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Flowserve Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Ryder System Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. As of 2021Q1, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cabot Corp (CBT) - 1,056,121 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.22% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) - 1,299,028 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82% Carter's Inc (CRI) - 511,717 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 1,501,352 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 795,298 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 964,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 469,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,905,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 206,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 403,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 797,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 9069.23%. The purchase prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 170,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 6025.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 300,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 7911.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 289,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 108,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,299,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,699,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.