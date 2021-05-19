Logo
Deprince Race & Zollo Inc Buys Flowserve Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Ryder System Inc, Valmont Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winter Park, FL, based Investment company Deprince Race & Zollo Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Flowserve Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, J&J Snack Foods Corp, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Ryder System Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. As of 2021Q1, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deprince+race+%26+zollo+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC
  1. Cabot Corp (CBT) - 1,056,121 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.22%
  2. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) - 1,299,028 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.82%
  3. Carter's Inc (CRI) - 511,717 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
  4. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 1,501,352 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 795,298 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
New Purchase: Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 964,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 469,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,905,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 206,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 403,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $31.48, with an estimated average price of $29.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 797,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp by 9069.23%. The purchase prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 170,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 6025.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 300,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 7911.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 289,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $298.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 108,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,299,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,699,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.

Sold Out: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31.



