FJ Capital Management LLC Buys CBTX Inc, Altabancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Sells Independent Bank Group Inc, Ameris Bancorp, OceanFirst Financial Corp

- New Purchases: ALTA, BHLB, LBAI, PACW, PMBC, HTBK, BOCH, WNEB, PGC, AFBI, WPF, COOP, TRU, AFG, VIRT, SBNY, PAYA, MTG, KBH, BAM, MDC, FSK, RGA, FSRV, CWBC, FOR, CHMG, QCRH, SVBI, TCBI, WMPN,
- Added Positions: CBTX, EBC, BY, SBT, SFST, SHBI, PROV, EQBK, BRKL, ESSA, BANC, UVSP, HTBI, PBFS, HMNF, C, BK, FISV, WSBC, IBCP, PFSI, CZWI, NRZ, RWT,
- Reduced Positions: IBTX, ABCB, OCFC, FNB, VBTX, NBHC, HWBK, PFC, FBC, GWB, MFNC, BANR, FHN, HBCP, MYFW, EQH, CCB, TOWN, BPOP, GPMT, BCML,
- Sold Out: SSB, TLS, ABR, MOFG, MFA, AEL, OMF, RNR, BBDC, Y, BGCP, CCS, TBBK, ACIW, ACGL, ORCC, KKR, RMBI,
- Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 3,072,500 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 3,863,700 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19%
- Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 1,547,200 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 3,423,500 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.5%
- OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,759,400 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.81%
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 606,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 924,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 957,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 363,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,554,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 694,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CBTX Inc (CBTX)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CBTX Inc by 335.76%. The purchase prices were between $25.3 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.037100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,294,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 171.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 779,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 153.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,588,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 160.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 874,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc by 143.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 379,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45.Sold Out: MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $32.93, with an estimated average price of $28.41.Sold Out: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MFA Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.98.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.
