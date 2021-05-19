Logo
FJ Capital Management LLC Buys CBTX Inc, Altabancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Sells Independent Bank Group Inc, Ameris Bancorp, OceanFirst Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mclean, VA, based Investment company FJ Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CBTX Inc, Altabancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, PacWest Bancorp, sells Independent Bank Group Inc, Ameris Bancorp, OceanFirst Financial Corp, F N B Corp, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FJ Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, FJ Capital Management LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FJ Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fj+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FJ Capital Management LLC
  1. Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 3,072,500 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.94%
  2. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 3,863,700 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19%
  3. Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) - 1,547,200 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. F N B Corp (FNB) - 3,423,500 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.5%
  5. OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,759,400 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.81%
New Purchase: Altabancorp (ALTA)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 606,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.58 and $24.38, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 924,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $15.47. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 957,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 363,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,554,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.649800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 694,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CBTX Inc by 335.76%. The purchase prices were between $25.3 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.037100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,294,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Byline Bancorp Inc by 171.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 779,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 153.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,588,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Southern First Bancshares Inc by 160.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.15 and $54.09, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 237,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 874,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV)

FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc by 143.46%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 379,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.5 and $32.93, with an estimated average price of $28.41.

Sold Out: MFA Financial Inc (MFA)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in MFA Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of FJ Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. FJ Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FJ Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FJ Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FJ Capital Management LLC keeps buying
