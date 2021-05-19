Logo
Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vectors Research Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, General Mills Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vectors Research Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vectors+research+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vectors Research Management, LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 459,954 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 430,167 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.33%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 274,549 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 275,171 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 83,780 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 144,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.526600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 144,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 274,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 434.09%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 97,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 657.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.897000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Sold Out: COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC (RQI)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vectors Research Management, LLC. Also check out:

