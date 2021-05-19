Vectors Research Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: BNL, GIS, CWEN, KMI, WMB, RIO, REGN, AGGY, CAH, STT, FAST, FCX, VALE, M, URA, CANG, TENB, DKNG, FLGT, LAZR, DBO, BFLY, VTV, DSI, FXI, MTUM, RPV, VBR, ARWR, SCCO, AXS, BXMT, FLO, HSY, NFG, SAVA, RRC, RYN, TDOC, WAB, TX, EMF, STAG, LAND, HOFSQ, NVTA,

Investment company Vectors Research Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, General Mills Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vectors Research Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vectors Research Management, LLC owns 441 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 459,954 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 430,167 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.33% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 274,549 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.81% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 275,171 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 83,780 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 144,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $26.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.526600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 144,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 274,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 434.09%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 97,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 657.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.897000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.91.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Vectors Research Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.08 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.66.