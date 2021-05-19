Logo
Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Visionary Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 286 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Visionary Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionary+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Visionary Wealth Advisors
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 273,937 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 870,162 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 238,666 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,205 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 258,737 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
New Purchase: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 229,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.411900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $334.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 303,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1660.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 137,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.722100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 468.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.974100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Visionary Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Visionary Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Visionary Wealth Advisors keeps buying
