Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: EFF, BK, LMT, IHI, TOTL, XSOE, SLVP, SCHK, PDBC, SHYF, KOMP, VLO, CRTO, SQ, PLD, MBB, IGIB, URA, XHB, SCHH, MDY, MP, ITM, DVY, BTNB, CRWD, DOCU, CHI, SWKS, DHR, BCRX, AMD, SENS, CWBR,

SCHV, MNA, VUG, BSV, VCSH, SCHG, BOND, SDY, IWD, MBG, XLF, SPDW, VCIT, IAU, IWM, SLYV, TIP, BND, EFG, ESGU, DLR, IP, VBR, IQLT, SCHB, KO, PFE, D, HON, IVW, VTEB, T, AMAT, LNDC, FB, IWB, MINT, MO, NEM, CRM, SO, VZ, DVYE, EFA, SLYG, ADBE, AMGN, CSPI, HD, MU, PYPL, ZS, EMQQ, GDX, IEMG, MTUM, AMT, FMBH, SJM, PEP, UNP, V, STAG, LADR, GOOG, JD, BABA, PLNT, ACWV, ARKK, FTEC, MUB, QQQ, SCZ, VTI, XT, ABT, AZN, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, COST, CCI, DE, ETN, ENB, FDX, MMP, MAR, MS, UNH, BX, MELI, BUD, KMI, CONE, TTD, IPOF, AOM, ITOT, IUSG, IVE, IWN, IWO, SLV, SPAB, SPLV, VXF, XLI, Reduced Positions: BIL, VIAC, IVV, WFC, AGG, VB, GOVT, SCHD, SCHF, VO, PWR, PAR, SCHE, GLD, GSLC, USMV, VSS, VTV, QCOM, AVGO, EMB, VMBS, IEI, LQD, MOAT, SPYG, VIG, VGT, EMR, SCHM, URTH, AAPL, XOM, PG, SBUX, TGT, USB, UPS, ANGL, IUSB, SCHA, XLE, AOA, MDYG, SHM, SPYV, XLK, AMZN, MCD, MSFT, DGRO, VGSH, VOO, VOOG, AEE, LLY, INTC, MRK, ROL, KKR, AOR, HYG, QUAL, SCHX, VGIT, BAC, CNC, CVX, NEE, GE, GS, GOOGL, WELL, JNJ, KR, VTRS, O, TXN, WBA, DIS, PSX, CG, EFAV, IEFA, IJH, IJS, IWY, JPST, TDIV, VEA, VHT, VNQ, MMM, TFC, CAT, CERN, C, CMCSA, DUK, F, MDLZ, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, RJF, LUV, RTX, ZBRA, MA, PM, EMLP, REGL, SH, VYM, XLB,

Investment company Visionary Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 286 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 273,937 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 870,162 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 238,666 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,205 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 258,737 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 229,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.411900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $334.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 303,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1660.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 137,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.722100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 468.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.974100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.