Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: EFF, BK, LMT, IHI, TOTL, XSOE, SLVP, SCHK, PDBC, SHYF, KOMP, VLO, CRTO, SQ, PLD, MBB, IGIB, URA, XHB, SCHH, MDY, MP, ITM, DVY, BTNB, CRWD, DOCU, CHI, SWKS, DHR, BCRX, AMD, SENS, CWBR,
- Added Positions: SCHV, MNA, VUG, BSV, VCSH, SCHG, BOND, SDY, IWD, MBG, XLF, SPDW, VCIT, IAU, IWM, SLYV, TIP, BND, EFG, ESGU, DLR, IP, VBR, IQLT, SCHB, KO, PFE, D, HON, IVW, VTEB, T, AMAT, LNDC, FB, IWB, MINT, MO, NEM, CRM, SO, VZ, DVYE, EFA, SLYG, ADBE, AMGN, CSPI, HD, MU, PYPL, ZS, EMQQ, GDX, IEMG, MTUM, AMT, FMBH, SJM, PEP, UNP, V, STAG, LADR, GOOG, JD, BABA, PLNT, ACWV, ARKK, FTEC, MUB, QQQ, SCZ, VTI, XT, ABT, AZN, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, COST, CCI, DE, ETN, ENB, FDX, MMP, MAR, MS, UNH, BX, MELI, BUD, KMI, CONE, TTD, IPOF, AOM, ITOT, IUSG, IVE, IWN, IWO, SLV, SPAB, SPLV, VXF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, VIAC, IVV, WFC, AGG, VB, GOVT, SCHD, SCHF, VO, PWR, PAR, SCHE, GLD, GSLC, USMV, VSS, VTV, QCOM, AVGO, EMB, VMBS, IEI, LQD, MOAT, SPYG, VIG, VGT, EMR, SCHM, URTH, AAPL, XOM, PG, SBUX, TGT, USB, UPS, ANGL, IUSB, SCHA, XLE, AOA, MDYG, SHM, SPYV, XLK, AMZN, MCD, MSFT, DGRO, VGSH, VOO, VOOG, AEE, LLY, INTC, MRK, ROL, KKR, AOR, HYG, QUAL, SCHX, VGIT, BAC, CNC, CVX, NEE, GE, GS, GOOGL, WELL, JNJ, KR, VTRS, O, TXN, WBA, DIS, PSX, CG, EFAV, IEFA, IJH, IJS, IWY, JPST, TDIV, VEA, VHT, VNQ, MMM, TFC, CAT, CERN, C, CMCSA, DUK, F, MDLZ, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, ORCL, RJF, LUV, RTX, ZBRA, MA, PM, EMLP, REGL, SH, VYM, XLB,
- Sold Out: RYT, JKK, SHV, SPIB, SCHO, ROKU, VOOV, ESGE, LGLV, XLY, VT, SPLG, JKG, TU, PBI, CAH, CB, IJR, TLH, TZA, ISBC,
For the details of Visionary Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionary+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Visionary Wealth Advisors
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 273,937 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.18%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 870,162 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 238,666 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,205 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 258,737 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 229,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $383.411900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 71,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $334.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 48,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 303,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1660.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $33.67, with an estimated average price of $33.08. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 137,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 444.33%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $259.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 268.65%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.722100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 468.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.974100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 24,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Visionary Wealth Advisors. Also check out:
1. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Visionary Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Visionary Wealth Advisors keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment