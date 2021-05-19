Logo
Defined Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Defined Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Defined Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Defined Wealth Management, Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/defined+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,670 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,685 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 42,308 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.76%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 13,172 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 29,736 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 48,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 34,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 52,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 111.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 55,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1676.78%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 101.96%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Defined Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DEFINED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
