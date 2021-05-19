Courage Capital Management Llc Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Centene Corp, InnovAge Holding Corp, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

New Purchases: CHK, CNC, INNV, ICE, MSFT, OR, DEA, MMM, GD, MO, FIXX,

CHK, CNC, INNV, ICE, MSFT, OR, DEA, MMM, GD, MO, FIXX, Added Positions: VZ, SPY, VTRS,

VZ, SPY, VTRS, Reduced Positions: CCI, GDX, OAS, GDXJ,

CCI, GDX, OAS, GDXJ, Sold Out: JLL,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Courage Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, Centene Corp, InnovAge Holding Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courage Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Courage Capital Management Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courage+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 335,042 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 349,878 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 590,000 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 44,500 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.04% Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 368,091 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 349,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 207,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $110.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $241.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 148,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $408.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Courage Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85.