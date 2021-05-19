Logo
Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, Splunk Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Intel Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chiron Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Splunk Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Merck Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, Intel Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, ViacomCBS Inc, China Mobile during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Chiron Capital Management, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 765,053 shares, 41.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 123,795 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  3. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 153,829 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.23%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 38,370 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  5. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 49,992 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.12%
New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $112.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $241.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $176.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 144.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 153,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 153.91%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 21,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 189.66%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 48,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
