44 Wealth Management Llc Buys Idacorp Inc, ONE Gas Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Avangrid Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Vistra Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 44 Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Idacorp Inc, ONE Gas Inc, OGE Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Kellogg Co, sells Avangrid Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Vistra Corp, NiSource Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/44+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,188 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 117,990 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,778 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  4. Idacorp Inc (IDA) - 63,737 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 45,471 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
New Purchase: Idacorp Inc (IDA)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $99.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 63,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 76,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 172,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 135,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 37,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 549.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 19,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 277.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 44 WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
