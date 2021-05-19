44 Wealth Management Llc Buys Idacorp Inc, ONE Gas Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Avangrid Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Vistra Corp

New Purchases: IDA, OGS, OGE, FE, K, CCK, URI, CDW, BWXT, ACI, NTAP, GOOGL, CI, T, HUM, ZBH, KMB, AMGN, UPS, PSA, NOC, RJF, SWK, ASML, DOW, CB, ENB, FNF, LEA, COF, CSX, BAC, KHC, TSM, LYB, EXC,

Investment company 44 Wealth Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Idacorp Inc, ONE Gas Inc, OGE Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Kellogg Co, sells Avangrid Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Vistra Corp, NiSource Inc, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 44 Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, 44 Wealth Management Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nike Inc (NKE) - 234,188 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 117,990 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,778 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Idacorp Inc (IDA) - 63,737 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. New Position DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 45,471 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $99.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 63,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in ONE Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 76,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 172,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 135,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 37,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 549.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 19,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 277.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.47%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 33,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.588000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.47 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

44 Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.