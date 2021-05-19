Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Parsley Energy Inc

New Purchases: JW.A, ATKR, PXD, FWRD, MODV, FUL, GOGO,

Investment company Cardinal Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys John Wiley & Sons Inc, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Forward Air Corp, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, sells Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Oxford Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Capital Management Llc owns 55 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 5,599,603 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.05% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,659,671 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 2,802,971 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,165,717 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) - 3,841,287 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.712500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 1,452,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $76.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 559,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 236,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $83.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 392,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 219,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 343,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 795,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,664,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 69.03%. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $140.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 453,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,132,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.39 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.39. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,931,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 55.60%. The purchase prices were between $123.3 and $164.67, with an estimated average price of $144.65. The stock is now traded at around $139.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 317,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.52 and $215.83, with an estimated average price of $151.87.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $86.59 and $100.81, with an estimated average price of $95.6.