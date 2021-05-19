IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: XSOE, FYX, GPMT, SGDM, MTCH, SPTL, URA, APTV, CHIQ, RING, IDEV, VT, VV, IVZ, TPR, M, BXMT, SIVB, VER, WSC, GBIL, DISCA, AIMC, GDDY, EZM, IUSB, VNLA, ETN, SPSC, IAA, KB, PHG, BBL, VEEV, MSGS, SOLY, FUTU, AMJ, EWJ, FBT, HYEM, JETS, LIT, PRNT, RDVY, STIP, CB, AKAM, AMP, ABC, ACGL, ACLS, BLDR, CAMT, CASY, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CTXS, GLW, DCP, EEFT, FITB, GD, GPC, HAL, HPQ, TT, IP, ISRG, LVS, MGA, MSTR, NVR, NUE, PLUG, PHM, RF, RGEN, SASR, SLB, SMG, SPWR, SNPS, TROW, WCC, WGO, IRBT, FMY, TEL, MASI, FNV, FTNT, NXPI, EXPI, APO, TCPC, CDW, ALDX, KEYS, ENVA, TRTN, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, MSGE, LEV, AMLP, AOR, BAB, EPI, FALN, FEM, FV, FXO, IJJ, IQLT, KBE, MDY, OEF, PEY, PSCH, SHV, UNG, USFR, VDE, VGLT, VIGI, XRT, ERF, PSLV, ACRE, CMLF, TELL, OPTN, SNDL,

Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Highland Income Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 779 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,335 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,026 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.89% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 335,653 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,773 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 99,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.658500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 160,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3210.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 164,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1008.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 143,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3276.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 157.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 140,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 927,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.