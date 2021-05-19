Logo
IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Highland Income Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 779 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IHT Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iht+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IHT Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,335 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,026 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.89%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 335,653 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,773 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 99,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.658500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 160,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3210.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 164,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1008.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 143,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3276.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 157.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 140,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 927,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.

Sold Out: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of IHT Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IHT Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IHT Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
