IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: XSOE, FYX, GPMT, SGDM, MTCH, SPTL, URA, APTV, CHIQ, RING, IDEV, VT, VV, IVZ, TPR, M, BXMT, SIVB, VER, WSC, GBIL, DISCA, AIMC, GDDY, EZM, IUSB, VNLA, ETN, SPSC, IAA, KB, PHG, BBL, VEEV, MSGS, SOLY, FUTU, AMJ, EWJ, FBT, HYEM, JETS, LIT, PRNT, RDVY, STIP, CB, AKAM, AMP, ABC, ACGL, ACLS, BLDR, CAMT, CASY, CNC, FIS, SCHW, CTXS, GLW, DCP, EEFT, FITB, GD, GPC, HAL, HPQ, TT, IP, ISRG, LVS, MGA, MSTR, NVR, NUE, PLUG, PHM, RF, RGEN, SASR, SLB, SMG, SPWR, SNPS, TROW, WCC, WGO, IRBT, FMY, TEL, MASI, FNV, FTNT, NXPI, EXPI, APO, TCPC, CDW, ALDX, KEYS, ENVA, TRTN, MRNA, LYFT, DOW, MSGE, LEV, AMLP, AOR, BAB, EPI, FALN, FEM, FV, FXO, IJJ, IQLT, KBE, MDY, OEF, PEY, PSCH, SHV, UNG, USFR, VDE, VGLT, VIGI, XRT, ERF, PSLV, ACRE, CMLF, TELL, OPTN, SNDL,
- Added Positions: SLYV, SLY, SLYG, QCLN, HFRO, FTCS, ABBV, FSKR, FPE, ITOT, FDN, QQQ, AAPL, VTI, SPDW, SPSM, AGG, SPLV, BRK.B, FTA, XT, FSK, SDY, XMLV, PLTR, ARKK, RSP, EEM, SPTS, AMZN, MSFT, SPAB, TIP, LB, TGT, BA, MCD, RTX, ZBRA, FIXD, IUSV, XLK, PWR, WMT, ULTA, GOOG, ABNB, CQQQ, IWM, MMM, LMT, NVDA, CRM, KL, JKE, SHY, VIAC, DE, EW, LLY, HD, MAR, NSC, FB, TDOC, PYPL, DGRO, GDXJ, MUB, SCHD, VO, XLE, T, AMAT, BLK, CCL, COST, DHR, FRO, IBM, IIVI, JNJ, NVAX, PG, RGLD, TRV, UNH, DIS, WFC, ETY, LULU, GM, BABA, SQ, XERS, ARKG, CFA, IUSG, IWR, MUNI, PGX, RPG, SPEM, XBI, XLI, XLV, XLY, ADBE, TFC, CI, CLX, CMCSA, CCI, DUK, EXAS, NEE, GSK, LHX, WELL, HEI, IDXX, INTC, LRCX, LOW, MGM, MU, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PFE, RCL, SO, TSM, TMO, TOT, UAL, X, VTR, VZ, VRTX, WPC, CEF, ETJ, AVGO, ARI, KMF, KMI, NCLH, AKTS, GLOB, GSBD, SNAP, SPCE, BCSF, ZM, NPA, LMND, DKNG, AOK, CIBR, CWB, EFV, EMQQ, FMB, FNX, FPX, FTSL, FXD, GDX, HYLS, IAU, IJT, IPAY, IYE, JHML, MTUM, NOBL, PCY, PZA, QUAL, SCHM, SCHO, SCHX, TFI, VB, VBR, VLUE, VONG, VUG, VWO, XLRE, ATVI, AMD, ALL, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMGN, ARCC, BIDU, BBY, BMY, CSX, CERN, CSCO, COP, CMI, DLR, D, ENB, EXC, EXPE, HFC, HBAN, INFO, MDLZ, LYV, MMC, MDT, MET, NGG, NKE, PAYX, BKNG, PRU, PEG, ROST, SA, SRE, SBNY, WPM, SWK, SBUX, TJX, MTEM, TSCO, TSN, USB, UPS, ANTM, EVRG, YUM, PMM, OIA, FRA, ETB, BOE, TMUS, DAL, GOF, VMW, AMPE, ABUS, STWD, CLNY, KKR, LPLA, FBIO, PSX, NOW, PANW, BLMN, EQX, RNG, TPVG, TSLX, ENBL, BSGM, BST, SEDG, KRNT, Z, EDIT, USFD, MBIO, GNPX, DTIL, UBER, AMCR, ARKW, BSCM, DON, FIVG, FXI, FXN, GSY, IEI, IGV, IJS, IWP, IWY, KWEB, MBG, MJ, SCZ, SIL, SJNK, SOXX, SPSB, VBK, VMBS, VNQ, VYM, XLF, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLB, SPYG, LMBS, SPLG, DNP, XXII, FVD, GLD, USMV, LQD, ALGN, QTEC, XSW, FCX, NOK, IVV, QCOM, STX, PCI, TWLO, IVE, REM, SPYV, VOO, PLD, BLW, HZNP, NTLA, ROKU, AGZ, ICLN, IJH, IVW, SPTM, NFLX, ICAD, BRK.A, EVV, V, JPI, CTLT, DOCU, PINS, CACG, FTSM, GSLC, PTH, HRTX, C, KO, FDX, HON, NBH, BBN, AAL, JD, GRWG, BND, EEMV, EFAV, HEDJ, HYG, IEFA, IXN, MOAT, PTF, SLV, TAN, VGT, VHT, AZN, CME, XOM, F, GE, GS, JPM, MRK, MS, PNC, PEP, UNP, WBA, SRNE, GNRC, MPC, FPF, ARMK, CGC, NVTA, RGNX, TEAM, CRSP, IIPR, NIO, AGGY, DES, EFA, EFG, ESGE, FTC, FXL, GOVT, HDV, IEF, IEMG, IJR, IWB, IWC, IYF, IYR, IYW, JPST, MBB, REGL, SPIB, SPMD, VCIT, VOT, VTV, XLP, XPH, ASML, MO, NLY, AINV, BCE, BHP, BP, BAC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, CL, STZ, ECL, EPD, GIS, GILD, KSU, VTRS, ES, PH, LIN, PSEC, RADA, REGN, R, SNY, LUV, SYY, UL, URI, VFC, VLO, VOD, WYNN, XEL, ET, AWF, EIM, PCN, ETG, IGR, BDJ, AGD, AWP, BGY, BX, DFS, MAIN, ADXS, BCLI, PM, SVM, STK, PACB, LDP, GGM, REXR, VKTX, NNDM, GSM, CRON, CLDR, TLRY, TLRY, OSW, FSLY, BIV, DBEF, DIA, DVY, EMB, ESGU, FEX, FFTY, ICF, IGM, IHI, IJK, ITA, IVOO, IWD, IWN, IWS, IYG, JKH, KRE, LGLV, MCHI, MNA, PFF, PPA, PRF, PTLC, PTNQ, ROBO, SCHB, SCHF, SCHR, SMDV, TLT, TOTL, USHY, VCSH, VOE, VTEB, VXUS, XAR, XHE,
- Sold Out: SE, BSJL, XSLV, CSM, HUBS, MGNI, SITE, AXON, GDS, DXCM, NEAR, SPLK, APPS, ENPH, ACA, CHWY, TGTX, IGIB, DELL, GPS, VIPS, MGC, HASI, JHG, GPN, SHYG, COUP, SCHG, EIX, TCRR, VTIP, SPYD, STOK, ACWV, HEFA, RYT, TTWO, ISTB, FLOT, HALO, RMD, MKC, TREX, LOB, UCTT, MRVL, XLNX, CSQ, PDLB, GLUU, ACB, RLGT, MRNS, CFBI, REKR, DNN, GSAT, NCZ, SPXS, ZOM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,335 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,026 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.89%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 335,653 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 81,773 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 99,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.61%
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $13.658500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 160,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3210.93%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 164,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1008.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $94.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 143,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3276.08%. The purchase prices were between $75.68 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 157.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 140,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Highland Income Fund by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 927,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.77%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $47.56, with an estimated average price of $44.26.Sold Out: ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30 (CSM)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30. The sale prices were between $83.3 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $87.95.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.
