Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc

- New Purchases: ROL, FL, CNX, NGVT, CARG, VVV, NLSN, TTEK, PSLV, JBLU, VYMI, PBCT, TPL, SPR, EPAM, SUM, DCT, SPYX, LNG, FHI, EXEL, AZPN, FNDC, FNDA, EBND, DVYE, DGRW, DBEF, DNMR, MP, FNDX, BIGC, LMND, PGNY, DDOG, NET, SOLN, BCYC, FNDE, BE, IGF, IYG, PBW, PRNT, PXH, QDF, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SPYD, SPYV, NLY, AEL, AMH, LAD, MAA, OXY, IRM, IBN, SIGI, VNO, GPRE, DMLP, DAL, TAK, ATGE, TPR, HCA, RC, MRNA, ZEN, MTLS, W, LUMN, SEDG, CM, TWLO, CBT, HESM, AM, BHF, BC, ZS, SPOT, JHX,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, A, CAH, MO, NFLX, TMO, COST, IJR, JNJ, NVDA, CAG, SYF, V, RSP, ADP, D, SSNC, DOW, MTD, PPL, RJF, ZTS, VOO, ACN, JPM, ABT, CNC, FHN, KEY, MDT, MLAB, RSG, RTX, FOXA, IPG, MDLZ, STC, K, MPWR, CRM, IEFA, DGX, VZ, TEL, ACWX, VO, VTV, AXP, CERN, SLGN, SYK, UGI, UMPQ, IRWD, ALLY, DBX, VB, VTI, AMN, AME, AZN, BLK, BRO, CVS, CPB, CNP, CVX, CI, COLB, CORE, XRAY, DVA, DLTR, FNB, FCN, FITB, IT, GNTX, MNST, HUM, ICUI, IEX, IFF, MMSI, NUVA, PKI, PG, ROLL, SEIC, TGP, WTFC, BRK.A, ULTA, SUPN, NWSA, SNDR, BJ, PLTR, EFA, IEMG, IJS, IWM, VEA, VIG, VNQ, ASML, APD, AIN, IVZ, ANSS, AON, ATO, BHP, BCPC, BNS, BSX, EPAY, BRKL, VIAC, CNI, CP, CWST, CE, SCHW, CME, CINF, CRUS, CNS, FIX, CNMD, DSGX, DEO, DLR, ESE, EXP, DISH, ENB, EFX, EQIX, ERIC, EEFT, EXPE, EXPO, FAST, FDX, FNF, BEN, FCX, GSK, HDB, WELL, HRC, IDA, ILMN, INDB, TT, ISRG, KBH, KMT, LHCG, LANC, MGA, TGTX, MAR, MKC, MPW, MRCY, VIVO, MU, MUFG, MCO, NDAQ, NYCB, JWN, NSC, NUE, OFLX, PPG, PAYX, PAA, NTR, RGEN, RMD, RHI, ROG, SAP, SLM, SRE, SLAB, SFNC, SPG, SLP, LUV, SBUX, STE, HLIO, SYNA, TSM, TEF, TDS, TD, UBS, OLED, VOD, WERN, WY, WMB, WLTW, WWW, ET, GTLS, OC, CQP, PRO, LULU, CYRX, PM, KDP, JBT, CCXI, TRNO, PLOW, ENV, NOVT, WD, XYL, VAC, APTV, NOW, PANW, QLYS, ICLR, APAM, MODN, CWEN.A, SFM, FOXF, QTS, TWTR, OGS, MBUU, DRNA, RARE, IBP, VRNS, QTWO, PCTY, FIVN, GLOB, SHLX, FGEN, LBRDK, NVTA, ETSY, SHOP, CWEN, FSV, WING, ALRM, APPF, NTRA, HLI, RACE, AXSM, SQ, SITE, TPIC, TTD, BL, APPN, DCPH, SWCH, MDB, VICI, ALTR, GSHD, ROAD, FOCS, DAVA, ELAN, YETI, TCRR, ALC, FSLY, RVLV, IGMS, BEAM, NKLA, RPRX, VERX, ARRY, ARKK, DGRO, EEM, EFV, EWJ, FNDF, GUNR, HDV, IAU, ICLN, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IVE, IWN, PRFZ, PXF, QQQ, SCHA, SCZ, SDY, SLV, VAW, VBK, VBR, VDC, VDE, VIS, VLUE, VOX, VSS, VT, VXUS, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, ABC, BIIB, DG, CDW, AAPL, AMAT, NEM, PFE, PYPL, DELL, DHI, ICE, LRCX, LMT, BERY, BLDR, CMD, FTNT, MMM, CHD, GOOGL, XLNX, AVY, ENTG, MMC, MS, AMGN, GILD, LDOS, KEYS, AMT, FISV, KLAC, MRK, ORCL, TSCO, VRTX, SPSC, HASI, CRI, CIEN, EA, EXPD, INTC, MSFT, NXST, ANTM, RP, KMI, ALXN, ABG, CDNS, CLX, PNW, RS, WAL, CFG, USMV, BYD, FOE, HIG, MET, OMC, SNA, EBAY, ANET, T, AMP, APH, BBY, ELY, CSCO, CL, HRL, LOW, NCR, OGE, PEG, QCOM, REGN, SO, UNH, RCM, BNL, ATVI, BK, DIOD, EME, XOM, GD, HWC, KMB, LEN, SF, TKR, UNP, WCC, NEO, VG, STAG, DOOR, VCRA, FEYE, CARR, GLD, IWD, AIR, AFL, ALGN, ABCB, BECN, BMY, CACI, CTXS, LCII, DY, ENS, FLIR, GPK, HELE, ITW, IP, JCOM, JNPR, LXP, LMNX, MTZ, MCK, VTRS, NEOG, NJR, ASGN, OTTR, PBH, PHM, RDN, SNPS, TTMI, UCBI, WMT, AAWW, POR, EVR, CVLT, HI, GM, PCRX, RXN, FB, TPH, BCC, OUT, HQY, SYNH, EVH, UNVR, ENR, TWNK, ACA, EMLP, ABB, AES, ALL, ADSK, BAC, BMO, BRK.B, BA, BTI, CRH, C, KO, CTSH, CS, DD, EMN, EPD, HSIC, HMC, KSU, KSS, LH, MMP, NVR, NTAP, NOC, NVS, NVO, ODFL, PH, PEP, PFS, RPM, ROK, RY, SHW, SWKS, SONY, SLF, TGT, TER, TSN, UL, VRNT, WDFC, WSFS, WRE, WFC, ZION, JAZZ, MSCI, DISCK, HPP, TSLA, MPC, MTDR, GLPI, GOOG, BOX, FND, ETRN, UBER, OTIS, GDXJ, RWO, VUG, ABM, AAP, AMD, AKAM, LNT, AEP, AIG, AMKR, ADI, ATR, WTRG, ADM, AVB, TFC, BP, BLL, OZK, BDX, BLKB, BAM, BRKS, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CF, CHRW, CMS, CCMP, CASY, CAT, FUN, CENT, FIS, CRL, CHH, CLF, COLM, CMA, CBSH, DXC, COP, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, CCI, CMI, DTE, DECK, DE, DB, DVN, DISCA, DLB, DOV, DUK, EOG, EWBC, ETN, EIX, PLUS, EL, RE, EXC, FFIV, FMC, FDS, CLGX, F, FWRD, GPS, GRMN, GPC, GT, GGG, HSBC, HAL, HOG, LHX, HAS, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HEP, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, NSIT, IART, IPAR, JJSF, JBL, JCI, LKQ, LAMR, LSTR, LEG, LGND, LNC, LPX, MTB, MTG, MFC, MRO, MLM, MXIM, MCHP, MHK, MOH, MOG.A, MSI, NGG, NBIX, NYT, NKE, NOK, ES, NVAX, OCFC, OHI, OMCL, OKE, OSK, PCAR, GLT, PDCE, PNFP, POWI, PFG, PRU, PSA, DORM, O, RBC, RF, RIO, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SIVB, SNY, SLB, SMTC, SCI, SSD, SON, SJI, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SPWR, NLOK, SYY, AXON, TFX, GL, TOT, TRP, ACIW, TREX, TRMB, UNF, UMC, URI, VLO, VAR, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WAT, WST, WTM, WSM, WIT, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, BF.A, SMTS, FTS, RDS.B, DK, MWA, HBI, WU, EBS, AIMC, TMUS, BX, G, MELI, AWK, BIP, IGT, BEP, FTI, LOPE, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, MXL, PBA, FAF, PHYS, LYB, BWXT, VC, CPRI, REGI, ALSN, PNR, RH, WES, ESNT, HLT, NEP, WLKP, CDK, TBK, TDOC, CC, KHC, HPE, NTLA, FTV, KNSL, MEDP, YUMC, LW, CLDR, IR, BKR, BAND, FTDR, FOX, PINS, CTVA, CRNC, SPT, IAC, ACWI, DIA, DVY, EFAV, EPP, GDX, GNR, IBB, IJT, IVW, IWR, IWV, IYW, MDY, MTUM, OEF, PFF, PRF, SCHB, SCHM, SCHX, SMH, SPLV, USCI, VV, XBI, XLE, XLP, XLRE, XLU,
- Sold Out: IIVI, TCF, CGNT, CGNT, TCP, STM, KAR, ON, CSGP, ZM, REXR, WTS, DTH, AMCR, AXTA, WKHS, JD, AMC, WIX, PSXP, ESPR, GLOG, SAND, LPLA, IOVA, SRNE, EWD, XSD, SIL, KIE, IUSV, IQLT, IEO, IDV, GREK, PRAH, VNT, NKTX, DOYU, KRTX, DOCU, QTRX, ZYME, EDIT, HURN, MED, MRTN, MANH, MSM, MGM, KEX, J, VIAV, NATI, FMS, DRRX, CPK, BDN, GOLD, ARE, SRPT, ALE, TIF, TREE, GSV, ACAD, AXU, VMW, EXK, SBH, VLY, WFCPL.PFD, TDY, TECH, SSB, RLI, PLUG, PXD, PKG,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,263,217 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,303,871 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,394,146 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 946,720 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,256,486 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 860,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 376,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,376,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 239,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 563,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 625,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 2423.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 294,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 228.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.817500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 282.71%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $485.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 152.52%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 304.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 879,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.
