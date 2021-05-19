Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Glenmede Trust Co Na (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Altria Group Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc, Dollar General Corp, CDW Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q1, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1168 stocks with a total value of $18.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenmede+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,263,217 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,303,871 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,394,146 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 946,720 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,256,486 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 860,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 376,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,376,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 239,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 563,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 625,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 2423.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 294,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 228.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.817500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 282.71%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $485.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 152.52%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 304.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 879,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA. Also check out:

1. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider