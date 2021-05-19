Glenmede Trust Co Na Buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Glenmede Trust Co Na Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Altria Group Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Progressive Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Biogen Inc, Dollar General Corp, CDW Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenmede Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q1, Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1168 stocks with a total value of $18.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,263,217 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,303,871 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 4,394,146 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 946,720 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 2,256,486 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 860,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 376,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,376,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Ingevity Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.69 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 239,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in Valvoline Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 563,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $35.61, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 625,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 38,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 2423.40%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 294,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 228.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.817500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 819,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 282.71%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $485.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 152.52%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $452.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 304.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 879,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Glenmede Trust Co Na sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.