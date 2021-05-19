Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Facebook Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cameco Corp, GoPro Inc

- New Purchases: TDY, FB, EYPT,
- Added Positions: CUE, CRDF, MAXR, TFFP, DMAC,
- Reduced Positions: REPL,
- Sold Out: RETA, CCJ, GPRO, FEYE, APTO, CMPS, CRIS, CNCE, KTOS, NXE, ONCR, OCUL, QS,
For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,650,000 shares, 38.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 1,075,000 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
- Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 2,549,031 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.09%
- Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,785,410 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.27%
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 55,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)
Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,549,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)
Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,785,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.Sold Out: GoPro Inc (GPRO)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41.Sold Out: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $34.75 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $43.93.
