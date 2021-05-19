Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Facebook Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cameco Corp, GoPro Inc

New Purchases: TDY, FB, EYPT,

Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Facebook Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cameco Corp, GoPro Inc, FireEye Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,650,000 shares, 38.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 1,075,000 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96% Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 2,549,031 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.09% Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,785,410 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.27% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 55,000 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.8%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 2,549,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 39.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 2,785,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoPro Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $13.54, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The sale prices were between $34.75 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $43.93.