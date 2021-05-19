Logo
Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. Buys Global Ship Lease Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, HealthStream Inc, Sells AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, PRGX Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edina, MN, based Investment company Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global Ship Lease Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, HealthStream Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Franchise Group Inc, sells AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Capital Southwest Corp, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/punch+%26+associates+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 1,035,622 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.96%
  2. StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 610,942 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  3. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 3,131,904 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  4. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 780,657 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  5. Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 1,290,463 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 504,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 194,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 347,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in 180 Degree Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.56, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.064000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 640,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 390,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.46 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 181,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 115.04%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $17.55, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,839,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HealthStream Inc (HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in HealthStream Inc by 2088.06%. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 519,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 547,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digi International Inc (DGII)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,294,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $15.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 981,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (ACR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp by 239.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.91 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 282,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu (CBH)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.36.

Sold Out: Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.09.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund. The sale prices were between $23.58 and $25.01, with an estimated average price of $24.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider