MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Honda Motor Co, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bunge

- New Purchases: HMC, EQH, ACGL, NOC, INCY, WM, HZNP, DVN, BMRN, CNP, CNC, NRG, VOOG, HYMB, NCLH, GLW, MIDD, VBR,
- Added Positions: ABBV, MUB, VTRS, AZO, SYF, AKAM, SMB, RTX, FDX, USB, VMW, DAL, GE, FB, VO, AVGO, CI, MBB, VCIT, SLQD, PXD, VCSH, FMC, CAT, AMAT, XOM, WBA, OTEX, UNP, T, REGN, EMB, WMT, SCHV, JNK, COP, VOO, IUSG, EXC, WRK, CRM, NKE, AMZN, MA, C, LHX, MCK, ALLY, SCHF, BMY, GIS, IEMG, VOE, VOT, VBK, LDOS, MRK, DSM, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, URI, CVS, AIG, FLXS, GS, SCHR, MDT, CFG, TJX, M, GPN, SPSB, MET, GOOGL, GM, NLY, SPY, AGNC, TMO, VTEB, JNJ, DD, ATVI, BDX, SCHO, JPM, HPQ, ITW, COF, NFLX, MSFT, MT, PEP, BSX, MDLZ, DFS, AXL, FANG, STZ, MU, PG, CVX, DIS, MMM, BLK, LYB, PM, KO, BLL, MO,
- Sold Out: ALXN, VIAC, BG, SWK, QSR, AGZ, VLO, TOT, FTV, IEF, EOG, QCOM, SQ, CRIS, EOD,
These are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
- MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,551,854 shares, 34.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,096 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,868 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 131,387 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 34,440 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $92.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 61.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 160,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 137.44%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1469.442500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 129.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $119.32, with an estimated average price of $118.54.
