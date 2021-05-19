MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Honda Motor Co, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bunge

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Honda Motor Co, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bunge

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Honda Motor Co, Viatris Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bunge, United Rentals Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. owns 213 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/midwestone+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
  1. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG) - 4,551,854 shares, 34.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,096 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,868 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) - 131,387 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 34,440 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $368.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $92.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $80.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.110100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 61.87%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 160,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 137.44%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1469.442500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 129.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.

Sold Out: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $119.32, with an estimated average price of $118.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider