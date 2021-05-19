Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Psagot Investment House Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Psagot Investment House Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Psagot Investment House Ltd. owns 357 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Psagot Investment House Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psagot+investment+house+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Psagot Investment House Ltd.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,642,904 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 573,610 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.95%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 558,471 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,389,460 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18%
  5. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 1,789,548 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,646,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 656,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $178.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 287,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 4116.77%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 621,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $375.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 573,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 124.95%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 690,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3856.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 202,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 265,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (FRSX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Psagot Investment House Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Psagot Investment House Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Psagot Investment House Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Psagot Investment House Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Psagot Investment House Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider