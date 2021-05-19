Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: XSOE, PSI, PSTL, IVOO, APLE, SMH, AGG, SBNY, SOXX, PTH, AVY, AVGO, RDHL, PNC, ZBRA, MC, COLM, THO, AMN, POOL, AWK, ICLN, EHC, CXW, PAYA, EEFT, DLB, WOOF, GM, ORCC, VRTX, X, AVTR, HAS, BRKS, NOVT, MCHI, BLNK, REMX, SQQQ, NIO, EVRI, MELI, TRMB, IRBT, IFF,

XSOE, PSI, PSTL, IVOO, APLE, SMH, AGG, SBNY, SOXX, PTH, AVY, AVGO, RDHL, PNC, ZBRA, MC, COLM, THO, AMN, POOL, AWK, ICLN, EHC, CXW, PAYA, EEFT, DLB, WOOF, GM, ORCC, VRTX, X, AVTR, HAS, BRKS, NOVT, MCHI, BLNK, REMX, SQQQ, NIO, EVRI, MELI, TRMB, IRBT, IFF, Added Positions: XLB, VOO, AMZN, TAN, RSP, FB, QCOM, FISV, MSFT, KWEB, CRM, EWY, CQQQ, CEVA, PLX, NFLX, GDX, CHIQ, ADBE, VRNT, SPY, GOOGL, PANW, DIS, CI, TEVA, BAC, PBW, V, GPN, HD, TXN, FIS, PFE, WMT, NTAP, VWO, KEYS, XHE, KBWB, CHGG, DG, ZM, SD, DIA, BSX, ALTR, EXPE, CIBR, PAGS, JETS, LMND, AAPL, JAMF, JAMF, DE, VRNS, CAT, ABBV, WM, VTRS, PLUG, BA, EA, CYRX, PLD, QCLN, GIS, COST, PSA, ATVI, ESPO, XBI, PEAK, IYR, EPR, MS, DRI,

XLV, XLK, QQQ, IWM, EWZ, PEP, XLF, XLY, GXC, XLP, PG, XLRE, NVDA, HAL, XLC, CNC, AMD, INTC, ORA, LLY, JPM, KBA, SRPT, EWJ, MSI, HEDJ, WB, LYV, DAL, CALX, BKNG, SEDG, HII, IVV, FTCH, CVS, KBE, BXP, GMRE, DK, HYG, QTEC, OXY, GD, MCD, LOW, COF, LVS, MLM, SPIB, GDXJ, EWI, CMCSA, SPGI, EEM, XLE, PYPL, XLI, MA, PKW, DHS, WFC, ORCL, CSCO, C, SBUX, FDX, HON, PH, RTX, EWU, USB, SYF, VGK, IHI, ROST, MDY, VCSH, TJX, CIEN, IEI, VCIT, INDA, DRIO, ABT, PFS, GILD, KO, UPS, BMY, TMO, BIIB, EWG, FCEL, VLO, UNH, TSCO, HEZU, IPAY, BE, BILL, SPG, LQD, DVY, WYNN, DAR, SYY, GLD, XLU, STZ, IXJ, EWL, CVX, ADP, EWQ, USO, UAL, VGT, DXJ, XPO, KRE, ACWI, AAXJ, FTNT, IGIB, USRT, FDN, ZTS, SPHD, AAL, MTUM, IBUY, TWTR, Sold Out: CGNT, CGNT, PRAH, FRSX, LUV, EOG, VYNE, CLVS, STAG, ENPH, KHC, DBX, BJ, BOND, IEUR, STIP, TBT, TIP, MOS, ALXN, TSLA, BX, SIRI, SLG, KRC, WELL, DLTR, CCI, CTXS, CAR, CSX, CBRE, BMRN, AVB,

Tel Aviv, L3, based Investment company Psagot Investment House Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Psagot Investment House Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Psagot Investment House Ltd. owns 357 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 1,642,904 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.82% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 573,610 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 558,471 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,389,460 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 1,789,548 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 1,646,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 128,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.67 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 656,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $178.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 287,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 4116.77%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 621,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $375.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 573,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 124.95%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 21,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 690,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3856.23%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 202,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 265,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.