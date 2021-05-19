Truvestments Capital LLC Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

New Purchases: IFF, QQQJ, AZN, NXGN, GAN, KLIC, FUBO, USB, MITK, PERI, OCGN, DIV, BLKB, ON, UPRO, DRNA, CNHI, CPRI, APTV, TCON, BAH, VUZI, SPSC, THTX, HTHT, CELH, MRTX, SHIP, AIMC, APVO, ACCO, OIH, DM, NCNO, IAA, CVET, CASA, RDFN, SAGE, MIME, WSC, ACRS, PDSB, GDDY, VB, FGEN, CUTR, AXGN, LPL, ONCT, PACW, EXTR, EWBC, DB, DTE, MKSI, CMTL, CMA, CF, CEVA, BIDU, ASB, RIOT, APT, SIFY, SUNW, EVR, INPX, EYPT, ZBRA, TACT, RBBN, SMSI, PRIM, RELL, RNWK, PWR, RL, PLT, NOV, MYGN, PCRFY,

Investment company Truvestments Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, 3M Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Americold Realty Trust, BMC Stock Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truvestments Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Truvestments Capital LLC owns 662 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,771 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 56,027 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 27,581 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 26,693 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% Intel Corp (INTC) - 55,055 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.70%

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $34.82, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in NextGen Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.912400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC initiated holding in Ocugen Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $123.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.93.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Truvestments Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42.