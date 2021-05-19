Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Plaisance Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Skechers USA Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Vistra Corp, Regis Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plaisance Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Plaisance Capital LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Plaisance Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/plaisance+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Plaisance Capital LLC
  1. Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,948,787 shares, 51.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 643,276 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  3. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 141,420 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.25%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 247,320 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71%
  5. Kirby Corp (KEX) - 55,561 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 177,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 55,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 141,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $68.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Plaisance Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Plaisance Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Plaisance Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Plaisance Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Plaisance Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider