Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DENN, UAA, DIN, WEN, DEO, LMACA,
- Added Positions: KEX, SKX, RGR,
- Reduced Positions: JOE, CLAR, SUP, EPD, SUMR, HCCI, IVC,
- Sold Out: CCK, SBH, VST, RGS, AMZN, MOS, ACGL, CLF, BLL, QQQ, GDXJ, GDX, MCFE, CAR, X, BCO, V, KSS, ATTO, DIS, DE, AAPL, ETSY, NKE, BFT, TGT, PZZA, SIC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Plaisance Capital LLC
- Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,948,787 shares, 51.15% of the total portfolio.
- Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 643,276 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 141,420 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.25%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 247,320 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71%
- Kirby Corp (KEX) - 55,561 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 177,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 55,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 141,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)
Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $68.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.93.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.
