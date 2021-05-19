Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DENN, UAA, DIN, WEN, DEO, LMACA,

DENN, UAA, DIN, WEN, DEO, LMACA, Added Positions: KEX, SKX, RGR,

KEX, SKX, RGR, Reduced Positions: JOE, CLAR, SUP, EPD, SUMR, HCCI, IVC,

JOE, CLAR, SUP, EPD, SUMR, HCCI, IVC, Sold Out: CCK, SBH, VST, RGS, AMZN, MOS, ACGL, CLF, BLL, QQQ, GDXJ, GDX, MCFE, CAR, X, BCO, V, KSS, ATTO, DIS, DE, AAPL, ETSY, NKE, BFT, TGT, PZZA, SIC,

Investment company Plaisance Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Denny's Corp, Under Armour Inc, Kirby Corp, Skechers USA Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, sells The St. Joe Co, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Vistra Corp, Regis Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plaisance Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Plaisance Capital LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) - 3,948,787 shares, 51.15% of the total portfolio. Noodles & Co (NDLS) - 643,276 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 141,420 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.25% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 247,320 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.71% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 55,561 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.82%

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 177,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $21.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 17,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 42,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 55,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 141,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC added to a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $68.85. The stock is now traded at around $74.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Plaisance Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48.