Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Omnicom Group Inc, Service Corp International, Stifel Financial Corp, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Invitae Corp

- New Purchases: OMC, SCI, SF, AAP, CIGI, ENSG, STLD, LB, ORCL, FDX, SAH, COF, CTAS, CFX, TTEC, DLTR, EVR, HCI, SKX, WYNN, EXLS, U, API, KIM, FLT, WWE, DKNG, BGNE, KMI, HOLX, ENPH, MTDR, SUPN, CMPR, ICE, SANM, TITN, ZUMZ, SSNC, MDB, MG,
- Added Positions: CLLS, GOOGL, AMZN, MMSI, PNFP, EPAM, SNPS, MDGL, MPWR, VEEV,
- Reduced Positions: NTLA, TWST, NVTA, EDIT, EXAS, VCYT, ZG, ROKU, ZS, NET, EXPI, TDOC, SQ, TSLA, CRWD, RARE, MASI, IOVA, LOB, TWLO, GRWG, OTRK, FRPT, VICR, PHR, FTNT, NIU, PI, GH, BILL, OMCL, HUYA, CSTL, CRM, CLH, NVDA, AQB, BLK, REGN, CPRT, NSP, MPW, NBIX, ZYXI, PFBC, WIRE, FB, CORT, UTHR,
- Sold Out: PSNL, PACB, PD, ARWR, ARCT, TTD, NFLX, NTRA, SGEN, GPRK, FSLY, DDOG, OKTA, IONS, VRSN, RMD, PSTG, FATE, AVLR, DHR, UI, KURA, BEAM, SDGR, RNG, VAPO, SYRS, DOYU, LI, ACCD, ALLO, ZM, XPEV, BLI,
For the details of Capital Impact Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+impact+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Impact Advisors, LLC
- Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 118,943 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Service Corp International (SCI) - 157,815 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,513 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.93%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 109,215 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cellectis SA (CLLS) - 346,530 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.93%
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 118,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 157,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $67.68, with an estimated average price of $58.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 109,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.14 and $110.65, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 62,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 63,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cellectis SA (CLLS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cellectis SA by 392.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 346,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2258.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 112.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 67,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $443.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Personalis Inc (PSNL)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Personalis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $34.39.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.Sold Out: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76.Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Impact Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Impact Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Impact Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Impact Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Impact Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment