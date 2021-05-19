Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Omnicom Group Inc, Service Corp International, Stifel Financial Corp, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Invitae Corp

New Purchases: OMC, SCI, SF, AAP, CIGI, ENSG, STLD, LB, ORCL, FDX, SAH, COF, CTAS, CFX, TTEC, DLTR, EVR, HCI, SKX, WYNN, EXLS, U, API, KIM, FLT, WWE, DKNG, BGNE, KMI, HOLX, ENPH, MTDR, SUPN, CMPR, ICE, SANM, TITN, ZUMZ, SSNC, MDB, MG,

OMC, SCI, SF, AAP, CIGI, ENSG, STLD, LB, ORCL, FDX, SAH, COF, CTAS, CFX, TTEC, DLTR, EVR, HCI, SKX, WYNN, EXLS, U, API, KIM, FLT, WWE, DKNG, BGNE, KMI, HOLX, ENPH, MTDR, SUPN, CMPR, ICE, SANM, TITN, ZUMZ, SSNC, MDB, MG, Added Positions: CLLS, GOOGL, AMZN, MMSI, PNFP, EPAM, SNPS, MDGL, MPWR, VEEV,

CLLS, GOOGL, AMZN, MMSI, PNFP, EPAM, SNPS, MDGL, MPWR, VEEV, Reduced Positions: NTLA, TWST, NVTA, EDIT, EXAS, VCYT, ZG, ROKU, ZS, NET, EXPI, TDOC, SQ, TSLA, CRWD, RARE, MASI, IOVA, LOB, TWLO, GRWG, OTRK, FRPT, VICR, PHR, FTNT, NIU, PI, GH, BILL, OMCL, HUYA, CSTL, CRM, CLH, NVDA, AQB, BLK, REGN, CPRT, NSP, MPW, NBIX, ZYXI, PFBC, WIRE, FB, CORT, UTHR,

NTLA, TWST, NVTA, EDIT, EXAS, VCYT, ZG, ROKU, ZS, NET, EXPI, TDOC, SQ, TSLA, CRWD, RARE, MASI, IOVA, LOB, TWLO, GRWG, OTRK, FRPT, VICR, PHR, FTNT, NIU, PI, GH, BILL, OMCL, HUYA, CSTL, CRM, CLH, NVDA, AQB, BLK, REGN, CPRT, NSP, MPW, NBIX, ZYXI, PFBC, WIRE, FB, CORT, UTHR, Sold Out: PSNL, PACB, PD, ARWR, ARCT, TTD, NFLX, NTRA, SGEN, GPRK, FSLY, DDOG, OKTA, IONS, VRSN, RMD, PSTG, FATE, AVLR, DHR, UI, KURA, BEAM, SDGR, RNG, VAPO, SYRS, DOYU, LI, ACCD, ALLO, ZM, XPEV, BLI,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Omnicom Group Inc, Service Corp International, Stifel Financial Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Invitae Corp, Editas Medicine Inc, Exact Sciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 118,943 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Service Corp International (SCI) - 157,815 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,513 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.93% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 109,215 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Cellectis SA (CLLS) - 346,530 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 392.93%

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 118,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 157,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $67.68, with an estimated average price of $58.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 109,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 37,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.14 and $110.65, with an estimated average price of $98.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 62,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 63,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cellectis SA by 392.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 346,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2258.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.70%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc by 112.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 67,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $443.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 9,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Personalis Inc. The sale prices were between $20.71 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.