Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Sea

Investment company Tairen Capital Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Pinduoduo Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Yatsen Holding, sells JD.com Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Sea, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tairen Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Tairen Capital Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,233,272 shares, 34.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.09% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,501,866 shares, 14.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.19% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 2,019,071 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.47% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 159,874 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 188,251 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 159,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 188,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 320,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,767,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $434.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 45,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 9,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 95.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.89%. The holding were 2,233,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 1530.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 195,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 2,019,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Workday Inc by 136.51%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $223.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 83,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Tairen Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.