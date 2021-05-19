Logo
Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kore Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kore+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kore Private Wealth LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,009 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  2. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 459,357 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,916 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,485 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,877 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 214,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $178.301800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $97.2. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 74,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,520,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 298,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 179,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kore Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

