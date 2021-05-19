Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: PXH, VTWO, TPL, PRFZ, ILF, WD, INFL, IYW, SPGI, SM, CPE, FNCL, BMBL, CCJ, AVB, VDE, ARKK, PEJ, SPG, UPST, FUTU, OLO, TJX, RBLX, CELH, BAX, PDCE, ILMN, EXPE, OVV, TFC, XEC, CME, IWD, RSP, ATAC, OZON, AMP, NVS, GLW, DXCM, GD, IFF, ISRG, JCI, MU, PRU, WPM, AMG, URI, WSM, HIMX, MBT, HPE, USWS, TECS, AGI,

Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 350 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,009 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 459,357 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,916 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,485 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,877 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 214,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $178.301800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $97.2. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 74,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,520,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 298,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 179,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.