Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: PXH, VTWO, TPL, PRFZ, ILF, WD, INFL, IYW, SPGI, SM, CPE, FNCL, BMBL, CCJ, AVB, VDE, ARKK, PEJ, SPG, UPST, FUTU, OLO, TJX, RBLX, CELH, BAX, PDCE, ILMN, EXPE, OVV, TFC, XEC, CME, IWD, RSP, ATAC, OZON, AMP, NVS, GLW, DXCM, GD, IFF, ISRG, JCI, MU, PRU, WPM, AMG, URI, WSM, HIMX, MBT, HPE, USWS, TECS, AGI,
- Added Positions: IAU, QQQ, XLF, XOP, EZU, IVV, XLI, PFE, EEMA, VGT, IYH, VOX, XLK, ORCC, VFH, VIS, T, EWJ, MINT, IYC, VCR, XLP, XLY, EWL, BXP, MAA, GOOG, FXH, VHT, GOOGL, EWC, VNQ, XLC, PYPL, AAXJ, EWU, VEA, EQR, HD, INTC, ARKG, VAW, XLB, XLE, XLU, VIAC, ESS, MSFT, BKNG, SE, TRIT, XLV, CB, PLD, ACN, AMGN, ADP, BAC, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, DHR, EW, GIS, GILD, IBM, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MMC, MUFG, MS, NFLX, NKE, ES, PNC, PH, SONY, SYY, TSM, TEF, TXN, TMO, TMUS, V, AVGO, CHTR, CSTM, HLT, AY, SNOW, EPP, EWA, FEZ, HEDJ, IWM, IYE, VIG, VT, XLRE, AMD, ASX, ALGN, AXP, AME, ADI, ATR, BK, FIS, DE, EMR, JBHT, NVO, ORCL, CRM, SIRI, SBUX, TGT, UNH, VRTX, ANTM, KREF, DELL, CRWD, NVST, CARR, IXP,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, UBER, VOO, VDC, TSLA, ZM, AAPL, TWLO, IWY, GLD, AMLP, BABA, CAT, BBN, VTI, MA, DIS, ADBE, ZTS, XOM, KMI, ACWI, JNJ, EPD, JPM, BMY, NOW, OPK, ACWX, C, QCOM, VZ, UPS, UNP, PAYX, WFC, PM, UNG, ABBV, CHMI, SHOP, DOV, AMAT, BRK.B, MSI, MDT, PG, LOW, BA, LHX, CSL, D, XRAY, CMI, COST, OTIS, CL, CVX, NEE, CSX, SLV, OPCH, ABT, EMN, LLY, LOOP, F, GS, TT, LYV, LULU, BX, LMT, KYN, MCD, WMT, NVDA, MMM, LIN,
- Sold Out: BLV, VBR, BIV, ONEM, DM, ABNB, ECPG, FISV, OKTA, GDRX, TWTR, MP, BIDU, CHWY, IIPR, BEPC, EOSE, GCI, CPRI, 0LS, IHRT, NNDM, UVXY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kore Private Wealth LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,009 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 459,357 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,916 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,485 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,877 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 214,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1504.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio (PRFZ)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $148.87 and $185.78, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $178.301800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $97.2. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 74,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 66.91%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,520,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 101.63%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $319.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 298,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 179,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.43 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $101.54.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.01 and $91.9, with an estimated average price of $90.06.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The sale prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
