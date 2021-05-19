Engine Capital Management, LLC Buys PAE Inc, CACI International Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells KBR Inc, AECOM, AZZ Inc

New Purchases: PAE, CACI, CIXX, CHNG, NMRK, IWM, EME,

PAE, CACI, CIXX, CHNG, NMRK, IWM, EME, Added Positions: DELL, ATGE, KSS, KKR,

DELL, ATGE, KSS, KKR, Reduced Positions: KBR, HSII, MTRX, HMHC, GPX, UNVR, RMR, GTN,

KBR, HSII, MTRX, HMHC, GPX, UNVR, RMR, GTN, Sold Out: ACM, AZZ, DAR, CXP, ODP, STAY, OSW, HZO,

Investment company Engine Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PAE Inc, CACI International Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, CI Financial Corp, Adtalem Global Education Inc, sells KBR Inc, AECOM, AZZ Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Engine Capital Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 660,531 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.50% PAE Inc (PAE) - 2,503,148 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. New Position CACI International Inc (CACI) - 90,996 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 353,173 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 2,734,981 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 2,503,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 90,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 1,243,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 660,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 519,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 209,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $30.3 and $47.51, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.