Engine Capital Management, LLC Buys PAE Inc, CACI International Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Sells KBR Inc, AECOM, AZZ Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Engine Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PAE Inc, CACI International Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, CI Financial Corp, Adtalem Global Education Inc, sells KBR Inc, AECOM, AZZ Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Engine Capital Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Engine Capital Management, LLC
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 660,531 shares, 20.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.50%
  2. PAE Inc (PAE) - 2,503,148 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CACI International Inc (CACI) - 90,996 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 353,173 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  5. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 2,734,981 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
New Purchase: PAE Inc (PAE)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 2,503,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $256.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 90,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $13.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 1,243,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmark Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.76 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Engine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 660,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 59.17%. The purchase prices were between $32.03 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 519,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Engine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $54.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 209,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.

Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Sold Out: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $30.3 and $47.51, with an estimated average price of $41.82.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Engine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.



