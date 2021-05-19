SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core

New Purchases: CWB, XSOE, MP, OIH, RWJ, IPOE, KBE, BBY, TT, UGI, CX, RS, MWA, NTRS, PLUG, AQUA, QRTEA, LPG, NRG, PRNT, BNGO, HDV, OKE, NEM, BFLY, XOM, MCHP, BTI, CLNE, SFTW, ZOM, XLK, XLP, XLV, PRGO, STE, AON,

Investment company SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,045 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 68,495 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 57,173 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,248 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 62,688 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 39,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 36,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.075900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.117300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 219.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.32%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 11427.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.267700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.