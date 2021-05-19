SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core

- New Purchases: CWB, XSOE, MP, OIH, RWJ, IPOE, KBE, BBY, TT, UGI, CX, RS, MWA, NTRS, PLUG, AQUA, QRTEA, LPG, NRG, PRNT, BNGO, HDV, OKE, NEM, BFLY, XOM, MCHP, BTI, CLNE, SFTW, ZOM, XLK, XLP, XLV, PRGO, STE, AON,
- Added Positions: VLUE, XLI, XLC, XLF, TSM, VNQ, DIS, LMT, CRM, BOND, QUAL, WDC, MMC, GLD, GSIE, GSLC, VEA, LRCX, GEM, MBB, NOBL, CVX, INTC, MSFT, IXUS, BRK.B, FDX, FWONA, SCHC, TLT, CB, BIIB, F, JNJ, MCD, UNH, IBKR, IQLT, ITM, SCHX, AXP, AMAT, CP, DHI, GOOGL, INCY, JPM, LOW, NKE, POOL, SRCL, TDY, UNP, WLTW, WU, TMUS, PRI, CDW, CDK, EMLC, JETS, MUB, USHY, T, AMG, A, ALXN, AZPN, BMRN, BRO, BRKR, CAH, FIS, CME, KO, CTSH, CL, DEO, EME, FDS, BEN, GPS, GGG, IONS, JKHY, MANH, MKTX, MDT, TAP, NOC, NUVA, ODFL, PDCO, PEP, PKI, LIN, DGX, RLI, SSD, SNN, SYY, TJX, TTC, GWW, ALGT, HI, STLA, LPLA, NLSN, RTMVY, ZG, APAM, ATHM, RARE, QURE, GOOG, FWONK, GBT, FHB, GOLF, RDFN, UPWK, CHNG, LMBS, APD, AMT, BAX, BMY, BLDR, CNI, DHR, ECL, EXPD, MDLZ, MRK, STX, THO, WFC, TDG, DFS, SAVE, GOOS, DESP, LYFT, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, TWTR, QQQ, VAW, LULU, MA, FB, CHTR, GE, WPF, MINT, AMZN, CBZ, HD, AAPL, ALK, XLB, WMT, BABA, EMQQ, IJR, VZ, TRUP, ETN, QCOM, AMGN, KYN, BK, PM, MSI, DE, ACN, BAC, SPY, CSCO, DRI, ENB, MS, NVDA, V, OXY, PFE, WMB, CMCSA, TMO,
- Sold Out: ICVT, IVV, VCR, PTF, LGVW, ARKK, BLOK, BE, DVA, ARKW, ZS, Z, SPLK, IPO, PFSI, DOOR, MDC, ESPO, BLL, HNGR, VRTX, PHM, TSLA, THBR, ADBE, ABBV, LUV, COST, EFV,
These are the top 5 holdings of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,045 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 68,495 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 57,173 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,248 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 62,688 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 39,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 36,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.075900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.117300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 219.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.32%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 11427.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.267700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82.Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.
