SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC owns 281 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyview+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 105,045 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 68,495 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 57,173 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,248 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 62,688 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 39,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 36,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.075900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.117300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (IPOE)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 43,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 219.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 50,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 170.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 16,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.32%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 11427.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $111.267700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 128.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $130.68 and $172.99, with an estimated average price of $150.82.

Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
