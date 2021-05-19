Logo
Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, iShares Gold Trust, Dollar General Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellington, Q2, based Investment company Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Johnson & Johnson, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, iShares Gold Trust, Dollar General Corp, Merck Inc, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gareth+morgan+investments+limited+partnership/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 405,372 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 717,377 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 351,850 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,687 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 181,659 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.38%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $278.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $250.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 52,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 148,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 263,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 104,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 351,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 238.94%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 65,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 165,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 1067.45%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $202.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 87,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 181,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Target Corp by 230.53%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 75,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership. Also check out:

1. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership keeps buying
