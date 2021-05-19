Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, iShares Gold Trust, Dollar General Corp

New Purchases: ACN, SYK, HOLX, TDY, BSX, DXCM, GGG, ETN, NOW, ATVI, TXN, SJM, WCN, MCO, PH, LHX, ITUB, ECL, NXST, AMBA, BDX, FLO, BKR, WSM, WD, DLTR, VC, SONO, SPY, WMB, ERJ, CBRE, FCX, DE, ATKR, QRVO, NXPI, ENSG, GBX, BAND, VFC, KBE, KBWB, KRE, TTC, KHC, LGF.A,

Wellington, Q2, based Investment company Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Accenture PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Johnson & Johnson, HCA Healthcare Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, iShares Gold Trust, Dollar General Corp, Merck Inc, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership. As of 2021Q1, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership owns 215 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 405,372 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 717,377 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 351,850 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 33,687 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47% Facebook Inc (FB) - 181,659 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.38%

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $278.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $250.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 52,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 148,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $403.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 263,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 104,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 351,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 238.94%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 65,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 139.32%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 165,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 1067.45%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $202.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 87,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 181,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership added to a holding in Target Corp by 230.53%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 75,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.