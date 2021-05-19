Logo
Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells John Wiley & Sons Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Prologis Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, sells John Wiley & Sons Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navis+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,788 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 120,078 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  3. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 116,020 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 49,939 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $447.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 89,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $269.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $311.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.52 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
