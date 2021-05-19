Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Sells John Wiley & Sons Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF

New Purchases: MSTR, PEJ, PLD, NRZ, KO, QCOM, PDBC, DBC, JQC,

Investment company Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, MicroStrategy Inc, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Prologis Inc, New Residential Investment Corp, sells John Wiley & Sons Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,788 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 120,078 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 116,020 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 14,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 49,939 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $447.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.88 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 89,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $269.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3221.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $311.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.39 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.52 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Navis Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54.