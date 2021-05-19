Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Patria Investments, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Power Integrations Inc

- New Purchases: PAX, POSH, XM, ALGN, CHWY, YETI, HUBS, PD, SHLS, ESTC, LMNX, APO, ZEN, NOW, TRHC, U,
- Added Positions: NTB, LULU, QGEN, WIX, EPAM, GBCI, RPD, PPD, BBSI, DAVA, WNS, MMI, ARRY, CSTL, PJT, FRC, PAYC, EQIX, POOL, GSHD, QLYS, BOH, EXAS, MPWR, BL, SYX, ATHM, LFUS, KNSL, PCTY, FHB, ESQ, MDLA, MEDP, OLLI, HLI, RBA, FAST, TRNO, ULTA, GWW, YNDX, REXR, NSP, MSCI, BX, CSII, HCKT, HLNE, HCSG, KBAL, LMAT, KL, IIIV, HIFS, FRPT, DLR, DXCM, WHD, ODFL, JYNT, MORN, EGHT,
- Reduced Positions: ICLR, POWI, OIIM, YUMC, GIL, ARCE, SLAB, NEWR, HSKA, PAGS, COR, TCOM, FIVE, MIME, LGIH, GLOB, ETSY, TRS, TRNS, NVEE, CDW, EDU, SIVB, IDXX, RVLV, XENT, NVDA, ZTS,
- Sold Out: OXFD, STAA, PS, BABA, AMZN, DCI, LMND,
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 506,737 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,603,252 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,609,393 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,123,106 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) - 2,191,488 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.10%
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,859,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 156,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 131,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $565.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,191,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 200,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 834,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.52 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 163,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PPD Inc (PPD)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 272,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.
