Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Patria Investments, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Power Integrations Inc

Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Patria Investments, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Qiagen NV, Glacier Bancorp Inc, sells Icon PLC, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Power Integrations Inc, O2Micro International, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 506,737 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,603,252 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,609,393 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,123,106 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) - 2,191,488 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.10%

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,859,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 156,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 131,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $565.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,191,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 200,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 834,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.52 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 163,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 272,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.