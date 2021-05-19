Logo
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Patria Investments, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Icon PLC, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Power Integrations Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Patria Investments, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Qiagen NV, Glacier Bancorp Inc, sells Icon PLC, Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, Power Integrations Inc, O2Micro International, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandeur+peak+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC
  1. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 506,737 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  2. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,603,252 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,609,393 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  4. Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,123,106 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) - 2,191,488 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.10%
New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,859,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $101.5, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 156,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 131,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 43,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $565.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd by 35.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,191,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 200,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 834,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.5, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 267,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 94.35%. The purchase prices were between $72.52 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $83.18. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 163,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PPD Inc (PPD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PPD Inc by 122.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 272,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $78.5 and $126.48, with an estimated average price of $100.51.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
