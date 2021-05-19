American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iSh

- New Purchases: ARKG, SMMU, MMM, MLM, TXN, SUM,
- Added Positions: MINT, LDUR, IWM, IWD, FPE, NEAR, BSCM, EMB, SPY, VWO, EMQQ, DWX, VTV, ARKK, VO, IGSB, BSV, SDY, NAD, PFE, ETV, MPW, QQQ, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, BSJL, BSCL, VIG, IWF, IHI, XLV, AAPL, MRK, PKW, MSFT, VHT, VGT, PZA, T, PTLC, BRK.B, MCHP, RSP, XLK, VCIT, V, TY, VUG, PEP, IYW, HON, INTC, PG,
- Sold Out: TLT, USMV, AZN, EA,
For the details of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+institute+for+advanced+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 33,574 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,389 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,926 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.59%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 29,965 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,929 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.401600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $361.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.987600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 36,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 271.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.62 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.934600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 147,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.
