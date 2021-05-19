American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iSh

New Purchases: ARKG, SMMU, MMM, MLM, TXN, SUM,

Investment company American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem. As of 2021Q1, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem owns 95 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+institute+for+advanced+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 33,574 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,389 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,926 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.59% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 29,965 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,929 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.401600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $361.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $101.987600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 36,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 271.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.62 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $101.84. The stock is now traded at around $101.934600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 147,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.