Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express Co, VMware Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co

New Purchases: COST, AXP, VMW, IBM, MDT, REGN, SQ, ESTA, GS, KMB, LULU, LI, EWW, BIIB, HOG, ALLO, TSM, SPOT, CCL, EIX, MRK, CRM, MA, CSOD, GLD, BOH, EL, NOC, TGT, UAL, DBX, TME, DXJ, VIG, HRTX, AB, APA, GE, HE, HSY, HD, IONS, LOW, SIVB, FOLD, VYM, BP, BAC, EMN, NEE, JCI, MS, ORCL, STOR, CRSP, NOBL, PTLC, VDE, AYI, A, AMAT, CE, DPZ, GD, GSK, GFI, MCD, VTRS, NDAQ, NFLX, RMD, RIO, WM, TY, UTG, ETY, ARRY, FPE, PGF, ALK, AMP, ADM, BBY, BHC, CAT, KO, CAG, DHR, DEO, DLB, EMR, GIS, HDB, HNI, HPQ, TT, LEN, MGM, PBI, SCS, TSN, URI, VFC, DAL, FNV, VAC, SPPP, RACE, TEAM, LW, CARR, VCSH, VFH, ADBE, AMRN, CRH, LUMN, CMCSA, DXC, CPA, CMI, CW, ESS, EEFT, JJSF, SPGI, NTES, RYAAY, WAB, CHI, HBI, TEL, UUUU, TNXP, FRC, FBHS, ALEX, VEEV, HPE, IR, SE, OTIS,

Added Positions: BA, HHC, DIS, PLNT, MLHR, MSFT, PFE, MMM, T, BMY, CSCO, NVS, VZ, ETW,

Reduced Positions: PG, BRK.B, MTG, RS, SCHW, GILD, XOM, PLAN, CPF, PACB, MRNA, LMT, GDX,

Investment company Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, American Express Co, VMware Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Medtronic PLC, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 193,867 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 48,922 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 186,412 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 311,868 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,818 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $159.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $125.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-03-31.