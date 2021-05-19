Logo
Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys General Motors Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Switch Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adalta Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Qorvo Inc, OGE Energy Corp, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Switch Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adalta Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adalta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adalta Capital Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,695 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  2. Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 107,145 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Teradyne Inc (TER) - 80,625 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,945 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,695 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 173.49%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 91.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 473.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.978900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QuickLogic Corp (QUIK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in QuickLogic Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.949000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.



