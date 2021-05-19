Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys General Motors Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Qorvo Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Switch Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

New Purchases: GM, OGE, ECHO, EBAY, CPNG, AMAT, PLTR, CMLF, CBOE, FSLY, CVEO, KMB, SPOT, COST, BRK.B, BAC, DUK, RTX, REKR, SQ, ROKU,

Investment company Adalta Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Qorvo Inc, OGE Energy Corp, 1Life Healthcare Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Switch Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cognex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,695 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 107,145 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 80,625 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 28,945 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,695 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 173.49%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 91.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.27 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $47.14. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 473.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.978900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in QuickLogic Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.949000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 54.60%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $119.4, with an estimated average price of $105.01.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.