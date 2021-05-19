Inscription Capital, LLC Buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ET

New Purchases: MTUM, INTF, XLF, XLB, WRI, RSP, COP, DEO, AZN, TSM, RETA, XLI, PYPL, UPS, QQQJ, WLTW, EL, AMC, AUY, BTG,

Investment company Inscription Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inscription Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Inscription Capital, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,463 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 147,255 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.91% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 170,120 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 242,432 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,109 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.689800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 11,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $30.181000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 100.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 242,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 147,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 109,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 325,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 109.07%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.656700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 23,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 101.80%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $110.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.83 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Inscription Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.