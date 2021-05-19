Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)





Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 13, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Danimer Scientific Inc. (Danimer or the Company) (NYSE: DNMR) securities between December 30, 2020 and March 19, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period).









Investors suffering losses on their Danimer investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action









On March 20, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading." According to the article, Jason Locklin, the expert who co-authored the study touted by Danimer as validating its material, stated that Danimers marketing is sensationalized and that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing."









On this news, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors.









Then, on April 22, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management (Spruce Point) published a report, noting among other things, various inconsistencies with Danimers historical and present claims regarding the size of its operations, Nodaxs makeup and degradability, and the Companys expected profitability.









On this news, Danimers stock price fell $2.01 per share, or 8.04%, to close at $22.99 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.









Then, on May 4, 2021, Spruce Point published another report on Danimer alleging that the Company had wildly overstated production figures, pricing, and financial projections based on documents Spruce Point had acquired from the Commonwealth of Kentuckys Department of Environmental Protection (KDEP) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), all of which cast serious doubt on the integrity of the Companys internal controls.









On this news, Danimers stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 6.31%, to close at $22.14 per share on April 22, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.









The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Companys business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodaxs biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.









If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 13, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.









