EatingWell Announces Top 5 Summer Food Trends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pickling, Happy Hour at Home, and Nondairy Ice Cream Make the List

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food and wellness, announced the list of 2021 Summer Food Trends, selected by its editors.

EatingWell

EatingWell's editors, along with their team of registered dietitians and test kitchen cooks, used consumer data and editorial insights to predict five top seasonal trends that will resonate most with the EatingWell audience in the coming months from timely topics, such as happy hour at home, given the current global pandemic, to increasingly popular trends like picklinga response to concern about food waste and a perfect addition to any summer barbeque.

"As many people get ready to reunite with loved ones over backyard barbecues and picnics in the park, our team at EatingWell delved into summer food trends to watch this season," says Editor-in-Chief Jessie Price.

EatingWell's list of the 2021 Summer Food Trends* is as follows:

  1. Pickling: EatingWell.com saw a 17% year-over-year increase in views of articles and recipes for pickled vegetables, and we expect interest to rise throughout the season.
  2. Vegetable Salads: Views of recipes for broccoli salads surged 333% year over year, while cucumber salads saw a whopping 160% year-over-year jump in views.
  3. Happy Hour at Home: EatingWell.com saw a 73% year-over-year increase in views of cocktail recipes and articles.
  4. Grilled Vegetables: From eggplant to corn to peppers, articles and recipes for grilling vegetables saw a 51% year-over-year increase in views.
  5. Nondairy Ice Cream: In light of the 42% year-over-year increase in views of "nice cream" recipes, we predict that people will be swapping out the dairy for alternatives made with coconut milk or oat milk.

*Via EatingWell.com (May 2020-April 2021).

To learn more about all the trends on the list, read the complete writeup here.

ABOUT EATINGWELL
Launched in 1990, EatingWell is a leading source of delicious, healthy recipes, entertaining ideas, and inspiring articles about food origins and science-based nutrition. EatingWell is a fast-growing multimedia brand in the expanding healthy-eating sector. Its core mission is to give readers a better way to eat deliciously, live healthy, feel happy, and look great. In 2019, EatingWell was named by the International Association of Culinary Professionals as Publication of the Year. The brand has also won 15 James Beard Foundation awards, with an additional 26 nominations. EatingWell is published 10 times a year by Meredith Corporation with a rate base of nearly 2 million. The brand has diversified to multiple formats, including a content-rich website, content and brand licensing, custom publishing, and consumer cookbooks. Additional information is available at www.eatingwell.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eatingwell-announces-top-5-summer-food-trends-301295153.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

