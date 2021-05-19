Mfc Asset Management Public Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Mfc Asset Management Public Co (BKK:MFC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 19.1 per share and the market cap of 2.4 billion, Mfc Asset Management Public Co stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Mfc Asset Management Public Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Mfc Asset Management Public Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3.3% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Mfc Asset Management Public Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.05, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Mfc Asset Management Public Co's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Mfc Asset Management Public Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Mfc Asset Management Public Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 1.2 billion and earnings of 1.649 a share. Its operating margin is 19.90%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. Overall, the profitability of Mfc Asset Management Public Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mfc Asset Management Public Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Mfc Asset Management Public Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. Mfc Asset Management Public Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.7%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Asset Management industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Mfc Asset Management Public Co's ROIC was 22.74, while its WACC came in at 4.77. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mfc Asset Management Public Co is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Mfc Asset Management Public Co (BKK:MFC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 72% of the companies in Asset Management industry. To learn more about Mfc Asset Management Public Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

