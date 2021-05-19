Cubic and MTC Bring Digital Fare Payments to Android Users





Cubic+Corporation( NYSE:CUB, Financial) today announced itsCubic+Transportation+Systems (CTS) business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) launched mobile fare payments on NFC-enabled Android phones. Through the Google Pay app, or the newly launched Clipper app for Android, riders now have the convenience of a contactless fare payment option and account management on Android phones, eliminating multiple touchpoints throughout the transit riding experience.









In the Google Pay app, riders can purchase a Clipper card, top up the value and automatically reload their balance. Riders can also download the Clipper app where they can convert a physical card to mobile and save it into Google Pay. The Clipper app also allows riders to add cash value and purchase transit passes. All available retail tickets and pass types can be purchased via the Clipper mobile app.









In providing contactless payment options, the Clipper mobile app and Google Pay gives Bay Area transit riders ease of mind in their safety on public transit and delivers ease-of-use in that users just need their Android device to pay for their journeys, said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems.









With COVID-19 safety procedures still in place, Clipper on Android offers convenient solutions for essential workers by honoring social distancing with no physical interaction needed by the rider, said Andrew B. Fremier, MTC deputy executive director for operations. Plus, we think transit riders will enjoy the ease of managing their Clipper accounts from the new Clipper mobile app.









We want to make everyday things fast and easy with Google Pay, said Alan Stapelberg, product manager, Google Pay. Commuters using Clipper cards can now use Google Pay as their ticket to ride public transport in the San Francisco Bay Area making commuting stress free.









NXPs 25 years legacy in transport ticketing helps us empower cities to become better places to live, said Philippe Dubois, vice president of Secure Edge Identification at NXP. Were excited to be part of a project that allows the riders in 22 agencies across the San Francisco Bay area to move faster through more connected, mobile journeys on public transport with our MIFARE 2GO solution.









24 Bay Area transit services, including bus, BART, train, light rail and ferry use the Clipper card system to deliver contactless fare payments and other benefits. Cubic launched the Clipper card system in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2009.









