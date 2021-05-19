PointsBet Adds Kosha Gada to Board as Independent Non-Executive Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PointsBet Adds Kosha Gada to Board as Independent Non-Executive Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 19, 2021

DENVER, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH) today announced that Kosha Gada a seasoned executive with expertise at the nexus of media, technology, and digital business models has been appointed by the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective May 3, 2021.

Kosha Gada

Kosha is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Recastled LLC, a media & tech incubator and advisory firm. Prior to Recastled, Kosha was Corporate Executive Director of Strategy at the Comcast Corporation. She was previously a Principal at Kearney, advising senior executives at premier global corporations on strategic and operating objectives.

Kosha is a regular contributor on various business and news networks, including Sky News, CNBC, and BNN Bloomberg, as well as publications including Forbes and TechCrunch. She is also a regular keynote speaker at industry symposiums, focusing on media and technology analysis.

Kosha holds an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business in addition to a B.S. in Computer Science magna cum laude from The Ohio State University.

Commenting on the news, PointsBet Chairman Mr. Brett Paton stated: "I am delighted to welcome Kosha to the Board. Her expertise and strong knowledge of the U.S. media and technology landscape will provide great benefit to PointsBet. As we continue to expand into new U.S. jurisdictions, I could not think of a better set of skills to assist the Board as we execute on our strategy. I congratulate Kosha on her appointment and look forward to her contribution."

About PointsBet
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting a unique and innovative way to bet and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contact
Patrick Eichner
Director of Communications, PointsBet
(908) 723-4341
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointsbet-adds-kosha-gada-to-board-as-independent-non-executive-director-301295186.html

SOURCE PointsBet

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment