Merewether Investment Management, LP Buys Denbury Inc, Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Bunge, The AES Corp

- New Purchases: DEN, SLB, DVN, CHK, SHLS, APA, ARRY, LNG, CLII, AMTX, RICE, RICE, COP, STPC.U,
- Added Positions: OVV, VLO, RDS.A, TPGY, CLNE, NOVA, BKR, FCX,
- Reduced Positions: BG, AES, EQT, ENPH, HES, DAR, PXD, CNQ, XEC, AR,
- Sold Out: PE, PWR, STPK, PAGP, GTLS, WLL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Merewether Investment Management, LP
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 862,568 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 686,969 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 502,402 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
- Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 1,526,152 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 917.43%
- Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 871,484 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 862,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 1,280,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,575,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 465,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 570,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 945,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 917.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,526,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 456.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 443,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 533,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 129.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 586,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 720,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 696,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85.Reduced: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 83.73%. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $86.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.43%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 60,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The AES Corp (AES)
Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 43.83%. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.26%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 871,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: EQT Corp (EQT)
Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in EQT Corp by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 704,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 58.99%. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 23,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Hess Corp (HES)
Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.72%. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 143,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.
