Merewether Investment Management, LP Buys Denbury Inc, Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Bunge, The AES Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Merewether Investment Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Denbury Inc, Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Valero Energy Corp, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Bunge, The AES Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merewether Investment Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Merewether Investment Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merewether Investment Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merewether+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Merewether Investment Management, LP
  1. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 862,568 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 686,969 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 502,402 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
  4. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 1,526,152 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 917.43%
  5. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 871,484 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 862,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 1,280,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,575,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 465,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 570,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 945,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 917.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,526,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 456.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 443,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 533,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 129.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 586,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 720,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 696,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85.

Reduced: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 83.73%. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $86.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.43%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 60,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The AES Corp (AES)

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 43.83%. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.26%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 871,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: EQT Corp (EQT)

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in EQT Corp by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 704,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 58.99%. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 23,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hess Corp (HES)

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.72%. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 143,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.



