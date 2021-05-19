Merewether Investment Management, LP Buys Denbury Inc, Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, Bunge, The AES Corp

New Purchases: DEN, SLB, DVN, CHK, SHLS, APA, ARRY, LNG, CLII, AMTX, RICE, RICE, COP, STPC.U,

Investment company Merewether Investment Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Denbury Inc, Schlumberger, Devon Energy Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Valero Energy Corp, sells Parsley Energy Inc, Bunge, The AES Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merewether Investment Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Merewether Investment Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merewether Investment Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merewether+investment+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 862,568 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 686,969 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 502,402 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 1,526,152 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 917.43% Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 871,484 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 862,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 1,280,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 1,575,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.6 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 465,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.36 and $40.17, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 570,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 945,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Ovintiv Inc by 917.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,526,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 456.36%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $77.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 443,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 533,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 129.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 586,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 720,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 696,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.32.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

Merewether Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85.

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 83.73%. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $86.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.43%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 60,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in The AES Corp by 43.83%. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.26%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 871,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in EQT Corp by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $13.41 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 704,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 58.99%. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 23,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Merewether Investment Management, LP reduced to a holding in Hess Corp by 41.72%. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Merewether Investment Management, LP still held 143,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.