Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Buys Vale SA, Lennar Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Sells United Rentals Inc, Lam Research Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV

Investment company Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Lennar Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Synchrony Financial, Allstate Corp, sells United Rentals Inc, Lam Research Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck. As of 2021Q1, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck owns 1763 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,379,119 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,480,648 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 95,915 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 516,901 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 63,319 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,344,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Capgemini SE. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 420,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 141,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 116,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.26 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $41.59. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck initiated holding in Anglo American PLC. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 994.83%. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $95.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 243,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 2129.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $91.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 246,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 1067.34%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 530,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Masco Corp by 1370.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 329,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 836.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $196.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 109,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 242.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.861400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 410,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.44 and $77, with an estimated average price of $73.04.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $131.6, with an estimated average price of $112.87.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $17.27.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 36.99%. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $320.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentuck still held 184,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.