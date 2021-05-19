Atlanta Financial Associates Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company Atlanta Financial Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc . As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTA FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES LLC
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,183,774 shares, 31.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,263 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 451,483 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 315,686 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 79,697 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.451900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.
