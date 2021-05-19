Atlanta Financial Associates Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

Added Positions: VWO,

VWO, Reduced Positions: VTV, WPC,

Investment company Atlanta Financial Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc . As of 2021Q1, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,183,774 shares, 31.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,263 shares, 17.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 451,483 shares, 14.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 315,686 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 79,697 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.451900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.