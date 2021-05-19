Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Kansas City Southern, AMC Networks Inc

New Purchases: FTI, LPG, XPER, PEP, MRK, FB, CRAI, UNP, MTH, AFL, PSN,

Investment company Factorial Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, TechnipFMC PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Kansas City Southern, AMC Networks Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, KB Home during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Factorial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Factorial Partners, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Riviera Resources Inc (RVRA) - 54,573 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 1,788,700 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1054.00% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,594,440 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3423.96% A H Belo Corp (AHC) - 171,589 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.00% Citigroup Inc (C) - 5,565,375 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7127.76%

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 563,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.02 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 417,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 653,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,748,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,079,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,622,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 1054.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 1,788,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 3423.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 3,594,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 7127.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 5,565,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 16166.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 3,611,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 2646.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,702,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 10082.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,787,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.