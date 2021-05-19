Factorial Partners, LLC Buys Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Kansas City Southern, AMC Networks Inc

- New Purchases: FTI, LPG, XPER, PEP, MRK, FB, CRAI, UNP, MTH, AFL, PSN,
- Added Positions: TEVA, WFC, C, VZ, NOMD, BMY, VTRS, PAHC, TNL, FRGI, BHC, CFG, TPH, GLRE, MTG, AHC, PRGO, VREX, NVT, K, GNTX, COF, AER, GIFI, REYN, TMHC, NTUS, VVV, M, PLAB, DFS, CSX, RLGY, AAPL, CMA, LCI, GILD, WDR, EBIX, BRK.B, BGS, GL, AIR, IJJ, LNC, BEN, ALSN, PQG, BLMN, MHO, ANGO, OFIX, TDC, VEC, SPXC, MTRX, AXP, EAT, INGN, DVA, BBBY, HD, NSC, RSP, SJM, ICHR, URI, PGR, UCTT, BIIB, POST, TOL, SPGI, SGH, GPI, BLKB, OSPN, HII, CCL, RRGB, LAD, CVLT, CAKE, IWN, EQH, SG, AZO,
- Reduced Positions: NEX,
- Sold Out: VIAC, KSU, AMCX, DIN, KBH, IHRT,
- Riviera Resources Inc (RVRA) - 54,573 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74%
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) - 1,788,700 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1054.00%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,594,440 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3423.96%
- A H Belo Corp (AHC) - 171,589 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.00%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 5,565,375 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7127.76%
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 563,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.02 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 417,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 653,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,748,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,079,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Factorial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,622,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 1054.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 1,788,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 3423.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 3,594,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 7127.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 5,565,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 16166.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 3,611,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 2646.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.62 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,702,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Factorial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 10082.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 3,787,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69.Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.Sold Out: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Factorial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The sale prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1.
