Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Chevron Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, DexCom Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Fiverr International, sells Tesla Inc, DexCom Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,909 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 98,209 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,561 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,712 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 34,642 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.