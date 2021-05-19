Logo
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Chevron Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, DexCom Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Fiverr International, sells Tesla Inc, DexCom Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chewy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paces+ferry+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,909 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 98,209 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.98%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,561 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,712 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 34,642 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 51.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
