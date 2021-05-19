Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bnc Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, DocuSign Inc, Garmin, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Autodesk Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnc+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,120 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,999 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,808 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,206 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 50,277 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $567.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $676.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 576.58%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider