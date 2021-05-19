Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: IWM, SCCO, GRMN, MNST, ALGN, TRMB, CHTR, TME, TTD, YNDX, WFC, USB,
- Added Positions: ACN, DOCU, CMCSA, AAPL, AMZN, SPY, MSFT, GOOGL, V, DHR, COST, EL, HON, LOW, MDT, MA, TMO, ROK, CRM, NFLX, ICE, UMC, WMT, JNJ, ITW, CTAS, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, GNRC, GLD, ARKK, AUDC, FB, DIS, NVDA, SQ, PYPL, PFE, FTNT, INTC, VTI, TSLA, QCOM, BRK.B, GE,
- Sold Out: AMD, TSM, ADSK, ILMN, TDOC, CRSP, LOGI, ZS, MDLZ, VEEV, AMT, PG, SWK, ORLY, BDX, PNR, FIS, GWW, HRL, ROP, AOS, SEDG, FICO, FFC, NEE, QDEL, NTLA, F,
For the details of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bnc+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,120 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,999 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,808 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,206 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 50,277 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $567.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $676.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 576.58%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Microelectronics Corp (UMC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC.
