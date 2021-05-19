Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: IWM, SCCO, GRMN, MNST, ALGN, TRMB, CHTR, TME, TTD, YNDX, WFC, USB,

Investment company Bnc Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Southern Copper Corp, Accenture PLC, DocuSign Inc, Garmin, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Autodesk Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bnc Wealth Management, Llc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,120 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,999 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,808 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,206 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 50,277 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 19,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $71.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 30,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.63. The stock is now traded at around $90.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $567.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $676.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $279.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 576.58%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $186.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 69.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 38,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Bnc Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.