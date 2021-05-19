Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportun

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportun

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curran Financial Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curran Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Curran Financial Partners, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curran Financial Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curran+financial+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curran Financial Partners, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 93,277 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.60%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 134,026 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.85%
  3. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 292,162 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.21%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,154 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 76,612 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.44%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 93,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 134,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 79.21%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 292,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 132.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 75,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 76,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 56,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Curran Financial Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Curran Financial Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Curran Financial Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider