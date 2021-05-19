Curran Financial Partners, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportun

New Purchases: PFF, IDV, FLOT, BA, PNFP,

Investment company Curran Financial Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curran Financial Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Curran Financial Partners, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 93,277 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.60% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 134,026 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.85% iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 292,162 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.21% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,154 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 76,612 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.44%

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $224.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 93,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 87.85%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 134,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 79.21%. The purchase prices were between $38.16 and $39.11, with an estimated average price of $38.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 292,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 132.69%. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 75,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 76,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 82.11%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 56,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.

Curran Financial Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.