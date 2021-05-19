Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Investment company Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, Unity Software Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+asset+management+2%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 64,489 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1573.30% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,263 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 98,748 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 103,338 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3425.69% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 58,056 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.53%

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $84.82, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 56,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 36,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 37,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 22,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The purchase prices were between $130.61 and $136.52, with an estimated average price of $133.22. The stock is now traded at around $136.552700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 17,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1573.30%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 64,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3425.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 103,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1398.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 58,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 80,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 74.46%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $409.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 9,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 58,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The sale prices were between $44.61 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34.