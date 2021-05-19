Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp, Sells Integer Holdings Corp, Laird Superfood Inc, Viad Corp

New Purchases: CRTO, ARKK, AGCB, FLWS, TLND, AGC,

CRTO, ARKK, AGCB, FLWS, TLND, AGC, Added Positions: DFPH, DFHT, AHCO, SSTK, ALLT,

DFPH, DFHT, AHCO, SSTK, ALLT, Reduced Positions: ITGR, XPEL, WBT, VCEL, ADUS, UPWK, HALO, PNTG, STIM, MCRI, EVRI,

ITGR, XPEL, WBT, VCEL, ADUS, UPWK, HALO, PNTG, STIM, MCRI, EVRI, Sold Out: LSF, VVI, PLT, SSKN, AONE.U, DCTH, DFPHU, AGCUU, RBAC.U,

Investment company Kent Lake Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Criteo SA, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Altimeter Growth Corp 2, sells Integer Holdings Corp, Laird Superfood Inc, Viad Corp, Plantronics Inc, Strata Skin Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kent Lake Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kent Lake Capital LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kent Lake Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kent+lake+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 500,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 236,825 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15% AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 500,045 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 325,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16% Neuronetics Inc (STIM) - 1,206,682 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 304,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 405,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 118.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,002,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp by 282.98%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 597,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 500,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in Allot Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Laird Superfood Inc. The sale prices were between $33.27 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.69.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.41 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.82.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Delcath Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $18.47.