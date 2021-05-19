Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys Criteo SA, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp, Sells Integer Holdings Corp, Laird Superfood Inc, Viad Corp

- New Purchases: CRTO, ARKK, AGCB, FLWS, TLND, AGC,
- Added Positions: DFPH, DFHT, AHCO, SSTK, ALLT,
- Reduced Positions: ITGR, XPEL, WBT, VCEL, ADUS, UPWK, HALO, PNTG, STIM, MCRI, EVRI,
- Sold Out: LSF, VVI, PLT, SSKN, AONE.U, DCTH, DFPHU, AGCUU, RBAC.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kent Lake Capital LLC
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 500,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
- Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 236,825 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.15%
- AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO) - 500,045 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
- Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 325,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
- Neuronetics Inc (STIM) - 1,206,682 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 304,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 39,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp 2 (AGCB)
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp 2. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 405,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS)
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $37.1, with an estimated average price of $29.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Kent Lake Capital LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 118.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,002,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp (DFHT)
Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp by 282.98%. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 597,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $40.15, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 500,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allot Ltd (ALLT)
Kent Lake Capital LLC added to a holding in Allot Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.38 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $14.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Laird Superfood Inc (LSF)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Laird Superfood Inc. The sale prices were between $33.27 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.69.Sold Out: Viad Corp (VVI)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64.Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (PLT)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Strata Skin Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.41 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.82.Sold Out: One (AONE.U)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH)
Kent Lake Capital LLC sold out a holding in Delcath Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $18.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kent Lake Capital LLC.
1. Kent Lake Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kent Lake Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kent Lake Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kent Lake Capital LLC keeps buying
