Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Research Alliance Corp II, Sells Delcath Systems Inc, Vericel Corp, Sutro Biopharma Inc

ACRS, RACB, MRUS, MSACU, ALDX, VCYT, EYPT, SLRX, ONCR, CYCC, ODT, CHRS, PYPD, KALV, APTO, BLRX, TVTX, IMTX, VRDN, RXDX, RXDX, WVE, BDTX, PIRS, Added Positions: BHVN, HZNP, MCRB, FULC, CRIS, IMGN, AFMD, SRRK, BIIB, VRTX, MORF, INSM, TCRR, ADMS, MRSN, HALO, VSTM, HLXA, ASND, ETNB, CCXI, DCPH, LPTX, TPTX, CALA, RACA,

BHVN, HZNP, MCRB, FULC, CRIS, IMGN, AFMD, SRRK, BIIB, VRTX, MORF, INSM, TCRR, ADMS, MRSN, HALO, VSTM, HLXA, ASND, ETNB, CCXI, DCPH, LPTX, TPTX, CALA, RACA, Reduced Positions: DCTH, VCEL, MRTX, EPIX, ARVN, CLRB, IMVT, ITCI, COGT, EVGN, GH, CGEN, TRIL, DRNA, LRMR, ARDX, SGEN, GMDA, JNCE, SLNO, MREO, 7AY1, KURA, SURF, SNDX, OTIC, AKRO,

DCTH, VCEL, MRTX, EPIX, ARVN, CLRB, IMVT, ITCI, COGT, EVGN, GH, CGEN, TRIL, DRNA, LRMR, ARDX, SGEN, GMDA, JNCE, SLNO, MREO, 7AY1, KURA, SURF, SNDX, OTIC, AKRO, Sold Out: STRO, ZYME, CLDX, NXTC, KDMN, NKTX, BCRX, ALXN, CNST, EXAS, ZNTL, IOVA, PTGX, APTX, ARQT,

Investment company Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Research Alliance Corp II, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sells Delcath Systems Inc, Vericel Corp, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 336,737 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Curis Inc (CRIS) - 628,793 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 122,125 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.59% Insmed Inc (INSM) - 190,810 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Immunogen Inc (IMGN) - 729,364 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 336,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 244,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 406,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 321,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 50,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 61.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 48,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 648.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 121,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 729,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Affimed NV by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 502,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.58.

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.