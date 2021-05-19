Logo
Silverarc Capital Management, Llc Buys Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Research Alliance Corp II, Sells Delcath Systems Inc, Vericel Corp, Sutro Biopharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silverarc Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Merus NV, Research Alliance Corp II, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sells Delcath Systems Inc, Vericel Corp, Sutro Biopharma Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Silverarc Capital Management, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverarc+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 336,737 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Curis Inc (CRIS) - 628,793 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64%
  3. Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 122,125 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.59%
  4. Insmed Inc (INSM) - 190,810 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  5. Immunogen Inc (IMGN) - 729,364 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%
New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 336,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 244,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Research Alliance Corp II (RACB)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 406,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 321,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 50,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 61.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 48,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.66 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 648.36%. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 121,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Immunogen Inc (IMGN)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 729,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Affimed NV by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 502,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $20.29 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $23.73.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Sold Out: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: NextCure Inc (NXTC)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $12.09.

Sold Out: Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kadmon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.58.

Sold Out: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Silverarc Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nkarta Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $59.61, with an estimated average price of $47.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
