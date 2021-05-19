Sourcerock Group LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: ELY, NR, RES, WTTR, DNOW, FI,
- Added Positions: BCEI, BCEI, OII, DEN, BKR, WLL,
- Sold Out: FLR, VLO, COP, HFC, J, RSI, PUMP, ACM, HP, FTI,
For the details of Sourcerock Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sourcerock+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sourcerock Group LLC
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,160,474 shares, 30.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,101,867 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.99%
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,098,022 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Oceaneering International Inc (OII) - 2,300,929 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.92%
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 90,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 594,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RPC Inc (RES)
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 291,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Frank's International NV (FI)
Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Frank's International NV. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 467.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 1,101,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Oceaneering International Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 2,300,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 550,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38.Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.
