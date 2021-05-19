Sourcerock Group LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sourcerock Group LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sourcerock Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Callaway Golf Co, sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, HollyFrontier Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sourcerock Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sourcerock Group LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sourcerock Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sourcerock+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sourcerock Group LLC
  1. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,160,474 shares, 30.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,101,867 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.99%
  3. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,101,867 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.99%
  4. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,098,022 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. Oceaneering International Inc (OII) - 2,300,929 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.92%
New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 90,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 594,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RPC Inc (RES)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 291,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Frank's International NV (FI)

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Frank's International NV. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 467.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 1,101,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 467.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 1,101,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oceaneering International Inc (OII)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Oceaneering International Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 2,300,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 550,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.

Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sourcerock Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Sourcerock Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sourcerock Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sourcerock Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sourcerock Group LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider