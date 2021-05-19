Sourcerock Group LLC Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: ELY, NR, RES, WTTR, DNOW, FI,

ELY, NR, RES, WTTR, DNOW, FI, Added Positions: BCEI, BCEI, OII, DEN, BKR, WLL,

BCEI, BCEI, OII, DEN, BKR, WLL, Sold Out: FLR, VLO, COP, HFC, J, RSI, PUMP, ACM, HP, FTI,

Investment company Sourcerock Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Oceaneering International Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Callaway Golf Co, sells Fluor Corp, Valero Energy Corp, ConocoPhillips, HollyFrontier Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sourcerock Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sourcerock Group LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,160,474 shares, 30.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 1,101,867 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 467.99% Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,098,022 shares, 21.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% Oceaneering International Inc (OII) - 2,300,929 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.92%

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 90,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.97 and $4, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $3.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 594,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in RPC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.4 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 291,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in NOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC initiated holding in Frank's International NV. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $3.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 467.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 1,101,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Oceaneering International Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $8.23 and $15.31, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 2,300,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 550,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.

Sourcerock Group LLC sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.